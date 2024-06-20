Businessman lined up to head Arbroath’s £20m fund reveals aspirations to make it Scotland’s top seaside spot

The businessman lined up to head Arbroath’s £20 million town fund has aspirations to make it Scotland’s top seaside spot within a decade.

On Thursday, Angus councillors will be asked to appoint the chair of a new town board after a search for the ideal candidate to head the body.

And they will hear local farmer Peter Stirling has the credentials to be the driving force for the ambitious ten-year project.

Arbroath was a big winner in the surprise £200m UK-wide Long Term Plan for Towns spring budget announcement.

It was the only Angus burgh to receive the levelling up cash. The windfall has been described as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity.

75% of the money will fund capital projects over the fund’s ten-year life.

Four-horse race to lead town board

Mr Stirling emerged as the stand-out candidate for the chairman’s post.

Two public events and an online session were held to explain the town board plan and seek nominations.

It led to four people being considered for the figurehead role.

And Mr Stirling was the panel’s unanimous choice.

Angus vibrant communities director Alison Smith will tell councillors he has big hopes for how the £20m fund can transform Arbroath’s fortunes.

“Mr Stirling’s ambitions for the town through chairing the board include making Arbroath Scotland’s best seaside town,” she says.

Extensive business interests

The town-born businessman has six farms around Arbroath, including his Seahills operation.

As well as being famed for its soft fruit, the business supplies Marks & Spencer with 100% of their UK Brussels sprouts.

He is also the managing director of an Edinburgh-based property development company. Its most prominent current project is a 5,000-population new town on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

“A keen supporter of many charities in the town as well as the football club, Arbroath has a special place in his heart and he is keen to see the town do well,” adds the council director.

He also wants to use the £20m as a lever for future funding for other Arbroath projects.

What are the next steps for Arbroath town board?

Selection of a board chairman is a key milestone.

If Mr Stirling’s appointment is agreed, he will work with council officers to fill the remaining positions on the board.

Those should be confirmed by mid-July.

By September, the board hopes to have drawn up a draft three-year investment plan.

The draft – along with an outline of the board’s 10-year vision – must be with the UK Government by November 1.

Thursday’s full council meeting is also expected to select the two Arbroath councillors who will serve on the board.

There has already been a row over elected member representation on the selection panel.

The authority will oversee the funding and execution of improvement schemes.

But it has stressed the importance of the town board driving plans for how the £20m will be spent.