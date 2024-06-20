Concerns over Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole case sparks John Swinney commitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Concerns over Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole case sparks John Swinney commitment

The First Minister was answering a question on The Courier's A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reform.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass and First Minister John Swinney
Tasmin Glass and First Minister John Swinney

First Minister John Swinney says he will look at the treatment of victims within the parole system after the case of Angus killer Tasmin Glass was raised in parliament.

Mr Swinney was responding to a question about The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign when he addressed the “legitimate point” that the justice system must not retraumatise families.

He was quizzed at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Wednesday by Liam Kerr MSP.

Mr Kerr told how Glass’ case has been before the parole board three times since February and deferred twice.

Liam Kerr MSP. Image: ScottishParliament.tv

The date for her next hearing is on July 26, the day before a memorial bike ride in memory of her victim Steven Donaldson.

Mr Kerr, Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, said: “The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign considers the parole system retraumatises victims and needs greater transparency and communication between those involved.

“Does the first minister agree and, if so, what will he do about it?”

‘Justice system must be trauma informed’

In response, Mr Swinney expressed his sympathies to the Donaldson family, saying he was familiar with the case due to the close proximity of his constituency and Kirriemuir.

And while he refused to be drawn on the specifics of Glass’ parole bid, saying that it was a matter for the parole board, he did commit to looking at The Courier’s wider campaign goals.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney admitted there may need to be additions to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, currently sitting with the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “Before my election as first minister, I sat with colleagues on the crime and justice committee, hearing evidence about the victims and witnesses bill which legislates in favour of trauma informed practices in the justice system so I’m very sympathetic to the importance of that point.

“All aspects of the justice systems have to be trauma informed, so there is obviously a range of measures that are in place already.

“The legislation prompts us to reconsider and review whether they are all sufficient to address these challenges and these questions.

“I give Mr Kerr the commitment that the government will do that as we explore the passage of that bill and determine whether any additional provisions are required to address the legitimate point that he puts to me.”

‘Questions need to be asked’

Speaking to The Courier after FMQs, Mr Kerr thanked Mr Swinney for his “considered and thoughtful” response.

The Conservative politician said he was “optimistic” that highlighting the Donaldson family’s plight would mean changes could be made to the victims bill.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He told us: “It is a difficult subject to broach and politicians have to choose words carefully on some topics.

“But these questions really need to be asked.

“Mr Swinney was of course aware of this awful saga and seemed to take some points on board.

“He said the concept of trauma should be a key part of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill as it makes its way through parliament.

“And reading between those lines, I’m optimistic that the impact of this case’s parole process will go towards informing that Bill.

“It could make a difference for victims and families in other cases in future.

“But that will be small comfort for Mr Donaldson’s family and friends.”

A Voice for Victims

Angus killer Tasmin Glass was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

She is now bidding for freedom having served just half her sentence.

Tasmin Glass

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically eligible for parole consideration halfway through their sentence.

Throughout our campaign, we have demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

We have also called on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole hearings halfway through sentences for the most violent of crimes and for parole hearings to be held in public.

The Courier believes that the current system re-traumatises victims – the Donaldson family will have now spent the majority of this year fighting to keep a convicted killer in prison.

Next year Glass will be eligible for parole again.

Victims who have backed the campaign include Linda McDonald, the survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, and the victim of violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan, as well as politicians and national charities.

Conversation