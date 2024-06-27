Retired Carnoustie firefighter’s Parkinson’s tremors cured by ‘miracle’ treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired Carnoustie firefighter’s Parkinson’s tremors cured by ‘miracle’ treatment

Watch Ian Keir's tremors before and after the life-changing procedure by Dundee University's school of medicine.

By Emma Crichton

A retired firefighter from Carnoustie is “making the most of every day” after a life-changing procedure stopped debilitating hand tremors.

Ian Keir was unable to do basic tasks like make coffee or pour a glass of water due to constant shaking in his right hand after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.

The 63-year-old was the first Parkinson’s patient in Scotland to benefit from a new treatment to stop the tremors, and says the “miracle” procedure has given him his independence back.

Uncontrollable tremors are a symptom of Parkinson’s, an incurable illness, and are prompted by reduced levels of dopamine in the brain.

Carnoustie man’s Parkinson’s tremors cured

A non-invasive procedure, called ultrasound thalamotomy, was carried out by a team from the Dundee University’s School of Medicine earlier this month.

“It feels like a miracle,” Ian said.

“My tremor has completely gone – it’s as though I never had it. I’m now able to do exactly what I could before.”

Dundee University’s school of medicine. Image: Dundee University

Ian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s after suffering two years of tremors in his right hand, and said the condition made him dependent on his wife for everyday tasks – but he is now able to write again and cut his own food.

He said: “It was very innocuous to start with, but I had no control over it.

“Over the years my tremors got significantly worse. It was incredibly frustrating – I had to learn to eat with just a fork.

“Thankfully my wife is very understanding and was a great support to me.

“My handwriting was pretty much illegible – tremors affected my right hand, but I never really mastered writing with my left hand.”

Ian Keir.

The incision-free procedure used high-intensity focused ultrasound to create a lesion in a part of the brain known as the thalamus, which controls a person’s movements.

“I can pour a jug of water, my handwriting is back, and I’m now able to do things without thinking about them beforehand,” Ian said.

“Now I’m able to cut my own food. I was obviously nervous but the improvement was almost immediate.

“While I’m aware this isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s, it is a cure for some of my symptoms.

“I’m so grateful and just want to make the most of every day.”

‘Milestone’ in medicine

The international clinical trial was hailed as a “milestone for Scottish medicine” by medics at the university.

It has been carried out on Parkinson’s patients elsewhere but on a limited scale as the technology is not widely available.

In Scotland it has been used on around 60 patients with essential tremor disorder in recent years, but Ian was the first Parkinson’s patient to benefit.

Dr Tom Gilbertson, consultant neurologist and honorary senior lecturer at Dundee University, said: “This is a milestone moment for Scottish medicine.”

Dr Tom Gilbertson. Image: Dundee University

“We have already witnessed the transformative impact similar procedures have for patients living with essential tremor, so to replicate that for those with Parkinson’s – who may never have dreamed of having such control of their movements again – is a huge privilege.

“We are well versed in performing thalamotomy, having worked with essential tremor patients for several years now.

“However, we never fail to recognise the significance of what we are doing, and the life-changing impact it has on our patients.”

