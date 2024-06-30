IN PICTURES: Walking with dinosaurs at Brechin Caledonian Railway

Tyrannosaurus Rex ‘Tiny’ and his prehistoric pals made Jurassic tracks to Angus for a weekend of family fun.

The 27-foot is Europe’s largest animatronic dinosaur and was the big attraction at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

It is the second year in a row families have flocked to a dinosaur safari at the volunteer-run railway.

Excited youngsters were able to get up close with everything from baby dinosaurs to the terrifying Triceratops.

And the safari included a train ride along the Caley line to Bridge of Dun to hunt for clues in dinosaur top trumps.

Shots of the family fun at Caley Railway’s dinosaur day.