IN PICTURES: Walking with dinosaurs at Brechin Caledonian Railway

Tyrannosaurus Rex ‘Tiny’ and his prehistoric pals made Jurassic tracks to Angus for a weekend of family fun.
The 27-foot is Europe’s largest animatronic dinosaur and was the big attraction at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
It is the second year in a row families have flocked to a dinosaur safari at the volunteer-run railway.
Excited youngsters were able to get up close with everything from baby dinosaurs to the terrifying Triceratops.
And the safari included a train ride along the Caley line to Bridge of Dun to hunt for clues in dinosaur top trumps.
Shots of the family fun at Caley Railway’s dinosaur day.