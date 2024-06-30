IN PICTURES: Walking with dinosaurs at Brechin Caledonian Railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Walking with dinosaurs at Brechin Caledonian Railway

Brechin Caledonian Railway staged its second dinosaur safari day at the award-winning Angus family attraction.

Mum Amy Manson and son Leithem meet T-Rex. Image: Ethan Williams
Mum Amy Manson and son Leithem meet T-Rex. Image: Ethan Williams
By Graham Brown

Tyrannosaurus Rex ‘Tiny’ and his prehistoric pals made Jurassic tracks to Angus for a weekend of family fun.

The 27-foot is Europe’s largest animatronic dinosaur and was the big attraction at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

It is the second year in a row families have flocked to a dinosaur safari at the volunteer-run railway.

Excited youngsters were able to get up close with everything from baby dinosaurs to the terrifying Triceratops.

And the safari included a train ride along the Caley line to Bridge of Dun to hunt for clues in dinosaur top trumps.

Shots of the family fun at Caley Railway’s dinosaur day.

Dinosaurs at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
T-Rex paces the platform at Brechin. Image: Ethan Williams
Caledonian Railway dinosaur safari.
A wave to passengers bound for Bridge of Dun. Image: Ethan Williams
Young visitors at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Young visitors Alanis and Presley enjoy their day. Image: Ethan Williams
Brechin Caledonian Railway dinosaur day.
All aboard the miniature train ride. Image: Ethan Williams
Caledonian Railway dinosaur safari.
Saying hello to a velociraptor. Image: Ethan Williams
Triceratops dinosaur at Brechin railway day.
Chris Law and son Stanley enjoy the event. Image: Ethan Williams
Caledonian Railway Brechin funfair rides on dinosur day.
Daniel Rob and son Declan enjoying the rides. Image: Ethan Williams
Dinosaurs at Brechin railway.
Making a new pal. Image: Ethan Williams
Dinosaur rangers at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dinosaur safari rangers Steve, Ricardo with Betsie the Triceratops. Image: Ethan Williams
Children at Brechin railway dinosaur day.
Youngsters meet the dinosaurs. Image: Ethan Williams
Dinosaurs at Brechin railway.
T-Rex takes centre stage. Image: Ethan Williams

 

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

The seafront gathering to honour Montrose St Bernard Bamse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Grandchildren of Norwegian ship's captain lead 80th anniversary celebration of Angus WWII sea dog…
Tealing residents fear the community will become the transformer of Tayside. Picture: AP Images
Angus community supercharges campaign against giant electricity substation on its doorstep
Michal Calder in the Countdown final. Image: Countdown/Channel 4
Forfar foodbank charity boss loses in Countdown final against 'frighteningly good' 16-year-old
Basin View, Montrose.
Emergency services called to two-car crash in centre of Montrose
Stephen Kerr
VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of 'intimidation'
Whitehills pupils with one of their ice cream cones at Forfar Botanists' Garden. Image: Angus Council
Forfar schoolkids overcome hiccup to sprinkle summer fun with town Ice Cream Trail
Art class with visiting specialists will be a thing of the past in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
End-of-term axe falls on Angus primary school art, PE and music teachers
8
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
Two men and one woman charged after 'disturbance' at Arbroath house
Ian Keir's tremors have been cured. Image: Dundee University
Retired Carnoustie firefighter's Parkinson's tremors cured by 'miracle' treatment
The public met RES representatives to discuss the Bonnyknox solar bid on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath solar farm schemes generating concern
11