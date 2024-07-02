Daytime dance anthems coming to Forfar over-25s disco this weekend

Dance anthems are coming to a Forfar nightclub after the rocketing popularity of its first daytime disco for over-25s.

The Royal became one the latest Tayside clubs to join the daytime disco craze in May.

And it was such a hit the DJ is now putting on a Saturday afternoon special for 90s dance fans this weekend.

Scott McCrum, who runs the Royal and gigs throughout Scotland as DJ Seven says the idea has really taken off.

“Our first club day went really well,” he said.

“People can go out, listen to the tunes they enjoyed when they were younger and still get home at a good time.

“It was a great atmosphere and there were lots of people talking about it.

“Lots of folk wanted dance music, so I decided to split the next day events at The Royal into dance anthems and party music.”

So this Saturday from 3-7pm Scott will blast out the best of 90s and 00s dance anthems.

It is an over-25s event and tickets, costing £6, are available at the door or on Skiddle.

The party tunes daytime disco is scheduled for Saturday August 10 from 3-7pm.

“I hadn’t really heard of a day disco until I was booked to play at one in Glasgow. It was over-50s and I just thought the response was amazing.”

Scott is originally from Forfar and has returned to take over the club.

“I suggested we tried it at the Royal. It was different because I did all the promotion for the first one so hopefully it continues to be a big thing.”

Clubs in Dundee and Perth have pulled in the crowds with similar events.

And Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure set up a UK daytime disco tour with her husband, producer Jonny Owen.