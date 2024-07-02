Daytime dance anthems coming to Forfar over-25s disco this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daytime dance anthems coming to Forfar over-25s disco this weekend

The Royal in Forfar has become one of the latest to join the daytime disco craze for clubbers who like to get home at a decent hour.

By Graham Brown
Clubbers at a daytime disco in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clubbers at a daytime disco in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dance anthems are coming to a Forfar nightclub after the rocketing popularity of its first daytime disco for over-25s.

The Royal became one the latest Tayside clubs to join the daytime disco craze in May.

And it was such a hit the DJ is now putting on a Saturday afternoon special for 90s dance fans this weekend.

Scott McCrum, who runs the Royal and gigs throughout Scotland as DJ Seven says the idea has really taken off.

“Our first club day went really well,” he said.

“People can go out, listen to the tunes they enjoyed when they were younger and still get home at a good time.

“It was a great atmosphere and there were lots of people talking about it.

“Lots of folk wanted dance music, so I decided to split the next day events at The Royal into dance anthems and party music.”

So this Saturday from 3-7pm Scott will blast out the best of 90s and 00s dance anthems.

It is an over-25s event and tickets, costing £6, are available at the door or on Skiddle.

The party tunes daytime disco is scheduled for Saturday August 10 from 3-7pm.

“I hadn’t really heard of a day disco until I was booked to play at one in Glasgow. It was over-50s and I just thought the response was amazing.”

Scott is originally from Forfar and has returned to take over the club.

“I suggested we tried it at the Royal. It was different because I did all the promotion for the first one so hopefully it continues to be a big thing.”

Clubs in Dundee and Perth have pulled in the crowds with similar events.

And Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure set up a UK daytime disco tour with her husband, producer Jonny Owen.

