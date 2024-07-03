WWI hero’s bagpipes ring out 60th anniversary tune for Lathallan School band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WWI hero’s bagpipes ring out 60th anniversary tune for Lathallan School band

New marches have been composed in honour of Pipe Major Harry Stott who founded Lathallan School pipe band in his home village of Johnshaven.

By Graham Brown
The Lathallan tribute at the grave of pipe band founder Harry Stott. Image: Supplied
The Lathallan tribute at the grave of pipe band founder Harry Stott. Image: Supplied

A set of bagpipes owned by a brave soldier of the Western Front have sounded out a 60th anniversary celebration of the school band he founded.

Harry Stott left Johnshaven on the Mearns coast at the age of just 19 to serve with the Kings Own Scottish Borderers in WWI.

At the Battle of Loos he was a 6th Battalion piper in what was then the largest British offensive of the war.

Lathallan School pipe band
The pipe band plays in front of Lathallan School. Image: Supplied

But in September 1915 the battalion’s Pipe Major Robert MacKenzie was struck by enemy fire as he led over the top. He fell, shot in both legs.

Harry fearlessly leapt up and took his pipes from him, striking up Highland Laddie for his comrades.

He often said afterwards he was amazed not to also be killed by the enemy.

Led formation of Lathallan Pipe Band

But Stott survived and returned to the Mearns. He eventually founded Lathallan’s pipe band with Drum Major Jock Clarke in 1964.

And Harry selflessly devoted hours of his time passing on piping skills to generations of Lathallan pupils.

Stott played a set of Henderson pipes from the late 1800s given to him by the widow of the KOSB Pipe Major he followed out of the trenches.

Those were handed down to the school.

On the 60th anniversary of the band’s founding, its current young Pipe Major played them to lead a musical tribute at Stott’s graveside in the coastal village.

Lathallan School pipe band.
The old pipes proudly bear the Lathallan School standard. Image: Supplied
Lathallan School pipe band march through Johnshaven.
The band march through Johnshaven. Image: Lathallan School

A march through Johnshaven was a highlight on the anniversary day for Lathallan pupils and alumni.

Crowds lined the streets before the band performed at the harbour in front of Johnshaven Heritage Centre. It currently has an exhibition about Stott’s story.

New marches in honour of band founders

It also saw performances of two new 3/4 marches composed by piping instructor John Nevans.

Those are his final salute to Stott before stepping down from the role after nearly 20 years.

Mr Nevans said the graveside tribute was particularly poignant.

“We celebrate Stott’s work in creating this school band,” he said.

Lathallan School pipe band drummers
Young Lathallan drummers during the anniversary performance. Image: Supplied
60th anniversary of Lathallan School pipe band.
The band performs at the 60th anniversary event. Image: Supplied

“I’ve been honoured to say that I’ve had the care of the band for 18 years which has been a privilege.”

The story of Harry Stott’s bravery in World War One only emerged a few years ago when a Lathallan teacher revealed he was the nephew of the courageous piper.

And the band continues to thrive after six decades.

A quarter of the current Lathallan roll currently enjoy piping or drumming tuition.

It plays regularly at local events and competitions. The band has also previously performed at locations including the Menin Gate in Flanders.

