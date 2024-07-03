WWI hero’s bagpipes ring out 60th anniversary tune for Lathallan School band

A set of bagpipes owned by a brave soldier of the Western Front have sounded out a 60th anniversary celebration of the school band he founded.

Harry Stott left Johnshaven on the Mearns coast at the age of just 19 to serve with the Kings Own Scottish Borderers in WWI.

At the Battle of Loos he was a 6th Battalion piper in what was then the largest British offensive of the war.

But in September 1915 the battalion’s Pipe Major Robert MacKenzie was struck by enemy fire as he led over the top. He fell, shot in both legs.

Harry fearlessly leapt up and took his pipes from him, striking up Highland Laddie for his comrades.

He often said afterwards he was amazed not to also be killed by the enemy.

Led formation of Lathallan Pipe Band

But Stott survived and returned to the Mearns. He eventually founded Lathallan’s pipe band with Drum Major Jock Clarke in 1964.

And Harry selflessly devoted hours of his time passing on piping skills to generations of Lathallan pupils.

Stott played a set of Henderson pipes from the late 1800s given to him by the widow of the KOSB Pipe Major he followed out of the trenches.

Those were handed down to the school.

On the 60th anniversary of the band’s founding, its current young Pipe Major played them to lead a musical tribute at Stott’s graveside in the coastal village.

A march through Johnshaven was a highlight on the anniversary day for Lathallan pupils and alumni.

Crowds lined the streets before the band performed at the harbour in front of Johnshaven Heritage Centre. It currently has an exhibition about Stott’s story.

New marches in honour of band founders

It also saw performances of two new 3/4 marches composed by piping instructor John Nevans.

Those are his final salute to Stott before stepping down from the role after nearly 20 years.

Mr Nevans said the graveside tribute was particularly poignant.

“We celebrate Stott’s work in creating this school band,” he said.

“I’ve been honoured to say that I’ve had the care of the band for 18 years which has been a privilege.”

The story of Harry Stott’s bravery in World War One only emerged a few years ago when a Lathallan teacher revealed he was the nephew of the courageous piper.

And the band continues to thrive after six decades.

A quarter of the current Lathallan roll currently enjoy piping or drumming tuition.

It plays regularly at local events and competitions. The band has also previously performed at locations including the Menin Gate in Flanders.