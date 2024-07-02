Security guard who died at Arbroath Asda named

A security guard who died after an incident at Asda in Arbroath has been named.

Alun Harris-Richards, 61, has been described as a “much-loved husband and father” following the tragedy at the Westway Retail Park supermarket just before 7pm on Sunday.

A statement, issued by the police on behalf of his family, reads: “Alun was a much-loved husband, father, and bampy and will be missed by all his family and everyone who knew him.

“Thank you to the emergency services and all those who assisted.

“We would like to ask for privacy at what is a very difficult time as we come to terms with our sudden loss.”

Woman charged with culpable homicide after Arbroath Asda death

An Arbroath woman has since appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

37-year-old Natasha Smith faces a charge of culpable homicide, plus allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.

She made no plea and was remanded in custody.

She is expected to make a follow-up appearance in the same court next week.