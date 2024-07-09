Angus Provost resigns over rant that left councillor in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Provost resigns over rant that left councillor in tears

Brian Boyd previously admitted going “over the score” with Lois Speed.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Angus Provost Brian Boyd has resigned over his chamber rant that left a councillor in tears.

His decision to stand down comes just hours after The Courier revealed video footage of the incident at last month’s tense council meeting in Forfar.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd previously admitted going “over the score” with Lois Speed.

But on Tuesday, following resignation calls, he quit the role.

‘My own personal standards’

Mr Boyd said: “While I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the people of Angus as their Provost, I recognise that my behaviour fell below my own personal standards.

“Therefore, I will continue to put Angus first and be standing down with immediate effect.

“I will continue to act as an independent councillor, representing my constituents in Carnoustie and District ward.”

Brian Boyd.

The full extent of his chamber rant emerged on Tuesday.

Ms Speed had lodged an emergency motion aimed at reversing a decision to remove 22 early years practitioner (EYP) posts from P1 classrooms.

As the Arbroath Independent councillor discussed “members of the community” and “those impacted”, Mr Boyd interrupted her before getting off his seat.

He then said: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Ms Speed pleaded: “I’m building up to my question.”

‘An absolute disgrace’

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd went on to read standing orders – committee rules – to Ms Speed before asking: “Have I made myself clear?”

She expressed confusion over the incident and began to ask a question, following direction from the Provost, before leaving the chamber in tears.

Angus council provost row
Councillor Lois Speed. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “That is a disgrace. An absolute disgrace, Provost.”

Speaking on Tuesday after the clip was revealed publicly, Montrose Conservative councillor Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

He wrote on X: “Disgusting behaviour and he must be removed as he is not fit to continue his role.”

‘Abuse of power’

Speaking to The Courier, he added: “This was a clear abuse of power. It was bizarre and surreal behaviour.

“With the benefit of hindsight many of us can’t believe we didn’t just stand up and walk out in protest.

“But it was one of those moments who can’t quite believe what is happening.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd gets up off his seat during rant at Lois Speed.

“He must stand down. He is not fit for the role.”

Following the incident at last month’s meeting, Mr Boyd told the chamber: “It’s a very terse day and this is an opportune time for me to apologise to Lois.

“I’m a very dramatic person at the best of times and I did go over the score. I hope she’ll accept my apology.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

HMP Perth.
New proposal would let violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass out early
Angus Provost Brian Boyd gets up off his seat during rant at Lois Speed.
Watch moment Angus Provost leaves councillor in tears as he faces resignation calls
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Newport gymnastics club embezzler praised for paying back £30k
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
Rainfall map on Wednesday morning across Dundee Angus and Perthshire
Parts of Angus could be hit with 26 hours of heavy rain
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Unpaid work for Dundee kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama…
Glamis Castle.
Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client's bank card to steal £1.4k
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Brechin Babet housing recovery plan due a year after storm devastation
Poppy Bubbles entertains kids and adults alike at Carnoustie Gala Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds

Conversation