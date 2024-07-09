Angus Provost resigns over rant that left councillor in tears

Angus Provost Brian Boyd has resigned over his chamber rant that left a councillor in tears.

His decision to stand down comes just hours after The Courier revealed video footage of the incident at last month’s tense council meeting in Forfar.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd previously admitted going “over the score” with Lois Speed.

But on Tuesday, following resignation calls, he quit the role.

‘My own personal standards’

Mr Boyd said: “While I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the people of Angus as their Provost, I recognise that my behaviour fell below my own personal standards.

“Therefore, I will continue to put Angus first and be standing down with immediate effect.

“I will continue to act as an independent councillor, representing my constituents in Carnoustie and District ward.”

The full extent of his chamber rant emerged on Tuesday.

Ms Speed had lodged an emergency motion aimed at reversing a decision to remove 22 early years practitioner (EYP) posts from P1 classrooms.

As the Arbroath Independent councillor discussed “members of the community” and “those impacted”, Mr Boyd interrupted her before getting off his seat.

He then said: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Ms Speed pleaded: “I’m building up to my question.”

‘An absolute disgrace’

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd went on to read standing orders – committee rules – to Ms Speed before asking: “Have I made myself clear?”

She expressed confusion over the incident and began to ask a question, following direction from the Provost, before leaving the chamber in tears.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “That is a disgrace. An absolute disgrace, Provost.”

Speaking on Tuesday after the clip was revealed publicly, Montrose Conservative councillor Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

He wrote on X: “Disgusting behaviour and he must be removed as he is not fit to continue his role.”

‘Abuse of power’

Speaking to The Courier, he added: “This was a clear abuse of power. It was bizarre and surreal behaviour.

“With the benefit of hindsight many of us can’t believe we didn’t just stand up and walk out in protest.

“But it was one of those moments who can’t quite believe what is happening.

“He must stand down. He is not fit for the role.”

Following the incident at last month’s meeting, Mr Boyd told the chamber: “It’s a very terse day and this is an opportune time for me to apologise to Lois.

“I’m a very dramatic person at the best of times and I did go over the score. I hope she’ll accept my apology.”