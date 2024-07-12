30 untaxed vehicles clamped in Angus during latest DVLA crackdown

Thirty vehicles in Angus have been clamped by the DVLA in a crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The UK Government agency clamped 19 vehicles in Kirriemuir and 11 in Brechin this week.

The vehicles affected have been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels, meaning they cannot be driven until the tax is paid.

It follows more than 250 vehicles being clamped across Dundee and Angus in April.

DVLA clamp untaxed vehicles in Angus

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

Every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The clamp release fee is £100.

A surety fee must also be paid if the keeper has not taxed their vehicle by the time it is released but can be refunded if proof of tax is produced within 14 days.

This fee is £160.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.