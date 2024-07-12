30 untaxed vehicles clamped in Angus during latest DVLA crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
30 untaxed vehicles clamped in Angus during latest DVLA crackdown

Action was taken by the UK Government agency in Kirriemuir and Brechin.

By Andrew Robson
11 cars were clamped in Brechin amid the DVLA crackdown
One of the cars clamped in Brechin. Image: Jim Reid

Thirty vehicles in Angus have been clamped by the DVLA in a crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The UK Government agency clamped 19 vehicles in Kirriemuir and 11 in Brechin this week.

The vehicles affected have been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels, meaning they cannot be driven until the tax is paid.

It follows more than 250 vehicles being clamped across Dundee and Angus in April.

DVLA clamp untaxed vehicles in Angus

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

Vehicles were clamped across Angus as part of a DVLA crackdown
A car clamped on Provost Buchan Road in Brechin. Image: Jim Reid

Every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The clamp release fee is £100.

A surety fee must also be paid if the keeper has not taxed their vehicle by the time it is released but can be refunded if proof of tax is produced within 14 days.

This fee is £160.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.

