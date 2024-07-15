£540,000 repair job on Storm Gerrit damaged A90 near Forfar begins

A £540,000 repair and drainage upgrade on a stretch of the A90 south of Forfar wrecked by Storm Gerrit is underway.

The southbound stretch at Gateside was shut for around eight hours when the storm hit in late December.

It suffered significant damage as the torrential rain washed tonnes of mud and rocks across the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

A southbound lane near the Gateside turn-off has remained closed off since then.

Now, Amey has begun a month-long repair job on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Drainage on both the south and northbound carriageways around five miles south of Forfar will also be improved.

Work on the southbound carriageway began on Monday.

The existing lane one closure will stay in place.

The project will include installation of a new filter drain and safety barriers, as well as repairs to the southbound carriageway.

It is scheduled to fully reopen on Thursday August 8.

Work on the northbound carriageway to install new drainage systems will begin on Monday August 5.

There will be a single land closure in place.

It is due to be completed by Friday August 16.