£540,000 repair job on Storm Gerrit damaged A90 near Forfar begins

The southbound dual carriageway at Gateside was badly damaged last December.

By Graham Brown
The road has been done to one lane for months.
The A90 at Gateside has been down to one lane since Storm Gerrit struck. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A £540,000 repair and drainage upgrade on a stretch of the A90 south of Forfar wrecked by Storm Gerrit is underway.

The southbound stretch at Gateside was shut for around eight hours when the storm hit in late December.

It suffered significant damage as the torrential rain washed tonnes of mud and rocks across the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

A southbound lane near the Gateside turn-off has remained closed off since then.

Now, Amey has begun a month-long repair job on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Drainage on both the south and northbound carriageways around five miles south of Forfar will also be improved.

Work on the southbound carriageway began on Monday.

The existing lane one closure will stay in place.

Road repairs on A90 south of Forfar.
Improvements will be made southbound and northbound at Gateside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The project will include installation of a new filter drain and safety barriers, as well as repairs to the southbound carriageway.

It is scheduled to fully reopen on Thursday August 8.

Work on the northbound carriageway to install new drainage systems will begin on Monday August 5.

There will be a single land closure in place.

It is due to be completed by Friday August 16.

 

