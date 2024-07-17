Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander

An Angus sheep breeder feared it was going to be a baa-d day on Wednesday when she woke to find 16 of her pedigree sheep missing from their field.

However, things definitely took a ewe-turn for the better when Maddie Cairns found her Shetland ewes in a pea field around two miles away from her home in Hayton, between Glamis and Forfar.

Maddie, 21, explained that when she checked on the sheep on Tuesday evening at 6pm they were happily grazing in their field.

But by 8am on Wednesday they had made a bold bid for freedom.

Sheep escape through hole in fence of Angus field

Maddie, who breeds rare sheep including Shetlands and North Ronaldsays, says she discovered a hole in a fence in their field.

She said: “They had been munching away at some overgrown grass and obviously uncovered a hole in the fence where they then planned their escape.”

And where one sheep goes the others will follow.

Maddie said: “I went scouring round the local countryside and after several hours found them in a pea field around two miles away

“Fortunately none of them were hurt or in any way put out by their adventure and I was able to round them up and get them back to the safety of their own field.

“It took a bit of time, though, as I had to get them through a few gates.

“So with the help of my sheepdog Max, a kelpie x huntaway, and some extra hands we eventually made it.”

Maddie, who began breeding pedigree sheep around two years ago, currently has a flock of 85.