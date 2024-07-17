Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander

Maddie Cairns spent several hours frantically searching for the Shetland ewes.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus missing sheep
Maddie Cairns' missing pedigree sheep were found two miles away from home. Image: Maddie Cairns

An Angus sheep breeder feared it was going to be a baa-d day on Wednesday when she woke to find 16 of her pedigree sheep missing from their field.

However, things definitely took a ewe-turn for the better when Maddie Cairns found her Shetland ewes in a pea field around two miles away from her home in Hayton, between Glamis and Forfar.

Maddie, 21, explained that when she checked on the sheep on Tuesday evening at 6pm they were happily grazing in their field.

But by 8am on Wednesday they had made a bold bid for freedom.

Sheep escape through hole in fence of Angus field

Maddie, who breeds rare sheep including Shetlands and North Ronaldsays, says she discovered a hole in a fence in their field.

She said: “They had been munching away at some overgrown grass and obviously uncovered a hole in the fence where they then planned their escape.”

And where one sheep goes the others will follow.

Angus missing sheep
Maddie’s sheepdog Max, who helped round up the runaways. Image: Maddie Cairns

Maddie said: “I went scouring round the local countryside and after several hours found them in a pea field around two miles away

“Fortunately none of them were hurt or in any way put out by their adventure and I was able to round them up and get them back to the safety of their own field.

“It took a bit of time, though, as I had to get them through a few gates.

“So with the help of my sheepdog Max, a kelpie x huntaway, and some extra hands we eventually made it.”

Maddie, who began breeding pedigree sheep around two years ago, currently has a flock of 85.

