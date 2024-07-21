GALLERY: Great shots as fifth Forfar triathlon competitors feel the heat

Forfar triathlon competitors rose to the challenge of Scotland’s up and down summer.

A field of more than 200 athletes took part in the event, based around Forfar community campus.

And the sun came out on Sunday as they were taking to the roads around the town.

Novice and experienced triathletes took part in the popular Forfar challenge.

The first leg involved eight heats in the campus pool, before they headed out on a bike course east of the town.

And it wrapped up with a Forfar Loch run back to the campus finish line.

Tri Angus organise the event, which followed the success of their latest Montrose triathlon in June.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the Forfar triathlon action in the pool and on the roads.