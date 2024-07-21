GALLERY: Great shots as fifth Forfar triathlon competitors feel the heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

GALLERY: Great shots as fifth Forfar triathlon competitors feel the heat

Forfar triathlon drew a field of more than 200 athletes to the event based around the town's community campus.

A cyclist out on the course near Lunanhead. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A cyclist out on the course near Lunanhead. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Forfar triathlon competitors rose to the challenge of Scotland’s up and down summer.

A field of more than 200 athletes took part in the event, based around Forfar community campus.

And the sun came out on Sunday as they were taking to the roads around the town.

Novice and experienced triathletes took part in the popular Forfar challenge.

Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Head down on the bike leg. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The first leg involved eight heats in the campus pool, before they headed out on a bike course east of the town.

And it wrapped up with a Forfar Loch run back to the campus finish line.

Tri Angus organise the event, which followed the success of their latest Montrose triathlon in June.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the Forfar triathlon action in the pool and on the roads.

Action from Forfar triathlon.
Thumbs up on the bike at Benzil.
Action from Forfar triathlon.
Poolside support.
Action from Forfar triathlon.
Out on the road.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
All smiles from 54.
Action photos from Forfar triathlon.
After the rain.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Welcome shade on the home stretch.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Keeping the gap.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Across the line.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Pedal power.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
The final push.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Early action from the swim heats.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Heading through town.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
59 takes on the loch run.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
The last of the hard yards.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Forfar Tri medals waiting for a new owner.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
On the home stretch.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A strong start in the campus pool.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Sharing success in the Forfar heat.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Catching a breath on he opening leg.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Sprint finish.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Upbeat at the transition.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Out of the pool and onto the bike.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Sharing the feeling of achievement.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A rider out on the roads near Lunanhead.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Pool leg done.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Nervous anticipation at the start.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A happy cyclist heading past the campus.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Top gear out of town.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Mission complete.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A well earned rub down for aching limbs.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
High five out on the course.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Rounding the last couple of bends before the line.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Into the swim from the off.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Finishers stream in at the end of their triathlon.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A Fifer enjoys her Forfar Tri outing.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Well deserved goody bag.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
No. 42 powers on round the loch.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
The chase is on.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Made it!
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Looking strong in the final stage.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Focus in the water.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
A competitor closes in on the finish line.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Powering home in the Forfar triathlon.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Forfar Loch passing place.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Reflecting on the challenge so far.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Swim leg done!
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
On the home stretch at Forfar community campus.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Glenrothes triathletes out in force at Forfar.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Competitor 57 pushed on in the cycle leg.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
All action from the get go.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
33 out on the course.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Well into the run leg.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Leg two underway.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Now where did I put my bike?
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Determination in the saddle.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
At the cycle transition.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
On the cycle loop near Forfar campus.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Making a good start in the campus pool.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Leaning into the bend.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Getting a firm grip on the push for a good time.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Time for a smile on the cycle leg.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Out on the road near Benzil.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
All set for the start of the Forfar Tri.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Heading from the pool to the bike.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
52 prepares to hit the cycle course.
Action shots from Forfar triathlon.
Heading from the pool to the cycle transition area.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Riley Johnstone (4) and Tim Marchant. Image: Alan Richardson
Best pictures as crowds flock to Monifieth Gala
Celebrating the 50th Open Tournament with the exhibition match. Willie Oswald (Tournament Official), David Gourlay MBE, Darren Burnett, Mike Black (President), Derek Oliver, Alex Marshall MBE and Ian Riddell (Tournament Organiser). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Legends in town as Carnoustie Bowling Club celebrates tournament's 50th anniversary
Brechin councillor Jill Scott has branded the scale of lost rent 'staggering'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Empty council houses cost Angus £4m in lost rent since 2020
5
The Lidl arch at its Arbroath store will stay. Image: Google Maps
Lidl to shorten wall beside £14m Arbroath active travel scheme to make supermarket more…
2
Callum Davidson
Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband
Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub. Image: Angus Council.
EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn
3
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
Green light for 170-person function suite at Glen Clova Hotel
Angus Provost Brian Boyd gets up off his seat during rant at Lois Speed.
Could disgraced Angus Provost's resignation create new local power struggle?
2
Alun Harris-Richards' funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim
Mourners say goodbye to security guard who died at Arbroath Asda
Owen Jamieson working to clear the devastation on the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Image: DART
Angus tree surgeon Owen at heart of Caribbean disaster effort in Hurricane Beryl clear-up