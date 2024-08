Fire crews are tackling a gorse fire near Forfar.

Emergency services were called to an area of countryside near the village of Aberlemno shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Four appliances remain at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 9.07am to attend a gorse fire in the countryside near Aberlemno.

“There are four appliances at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.