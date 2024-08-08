Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river bank in the wake of Storm Babet

Storm Babet’s ferocity is thought to have uncovered a carved stone undisturbed for maybe thousands of years on the banks of an Angus river.

And the Brechin man who made the chance discovery says experts believe the find could be as old as Stonehenge.

Ross Murphy found the cup and ring marked stone on the banks of the South Esk in May.

It was around seven months after the town was devastated by record river levels during Storm Babet, forcing hundreds of people from their homes.

Ross immediately recognised the potential significance of the chunk of rock.

And the 35-year-old now also hopes to track down the owner of a haul of stolen jewellery he found months’ earlier after crooks dumped it in the Esk as they tried to evade police.

Distinctive markings on Brechin stone

Ross said: “I’m very interested in history and quite often go up to the (iron age) Caterthuns near Brechin,” said the 35-year-old.

“The day I found it I had plans to go to the Cairngorms. But I decided to go for a walk on the river nearer home and just stumbled across it.

“I’m pretty observant when I am out walking and immediately thought there was something about it when I stumbled across it.”

“It’s about half the size of a gravestone with the clear marking on it.”

After alerting Dalhousie Estates to the find, Ross also contacted the treasure trove unit of the National Museums of Scotland.

And their experts travelled to Brechin to confirm the significance of the discovery.

“It could be around 2,000 years older than the Pictish stones at Aberlemno,” Ross added.

“The estate says there was a grassy mound there from what could have been an old building.

“But Storm Babet just ripped the mound away and it’s maybe been lying under that all this time.

“It’s also clearly been broken off, so it makes you think where the other half might be.”

The future of the stone remains under consideration but Ross hopes it might eventually go on display in Brechin or Angus.

Jewellery find

Meanwhile, he is on a separate mission to track down the other treasure the river gave up.

“Around six months before this I discovered a batch of jewellery in the river,” said the Reiki and mediumship practitioner.

He believes it was stolen loot which came from a car that crashed into the river.

“I handed it into the police, but no-one has claimed it so it’s been returned to me,” Ross added.

“It includes some quality jewellery, such as a distinctive silver ring that has probably been a unique and very special item for someone.

“I would much rather reunite it with its owner that do anything with it.

“It doesn’t seem right to sell it.

“I’d much rather return it to the owner and sit down for a cup of tea with them to hear the stories behind it.”

If you think the jewellery could be yours, contact gbrown@dcthomson.co.uk and we will put you in touch with Ross.