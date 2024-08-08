Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river bank in the wake of Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river bank in the wake of Storm Babet

Ross Murphy chanced upon the ancient find after floodwaters on the River South Esk subsided.

By Graham Brown
Ross Murphy in the River South Esk downstream of Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ross Murphy in the River South Esk downstream of Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Storm Babet’s ferocity is thought to have uncovered a carved stone undisturbed for maybe thousands of years on the banks of an Angus river.

And the Brechin man who made the chance discovery says experts believe the find could be as old as Stonehenge.

Ross Murphy found the cup and ring marked stone on the banks of the South Esk in May.

Brechin man finds ancient stone in wake of Storm Babet.
Ross Murphy often enjoys walks along the banks of the South Esk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It was around seven months after the town was devastated by record river levels during Storm Babet, forcing hundreds of people from their homes.

Ross immediately recognised the potential significance of the chunk of rock.

And the 35-year-old now also hopes to track down the owner of a haul of stolen jewellery he found months’ earlier after crooks dumped it in the Esk as they tried to evade police.

Distinctive markings on Brechin stone

Ross said: “I’m very interested in history and quite often go up to the (iron age) Caterthuns near Brechin,” said the 35-year-old.

“The day I found it I had plans to go to the Cairngorms. But I decided to go for a walk on the river nearer home and just stumbled across it.

“I’m pretty observant when I am out walking and immediately thought there was something about it when I stumbled across it.”

Ancient stone found on Brechin riverbank in wake of Storm Babet.
Lord Ramsay, Ross Murphy and experts from the National Museums of Scotland treasure trove unit on the banks of the South Esk. Image: Supplied

“It’s about half the size of a gravestone with the clear marking on it.”

After alerting Dalhousie Estates to the find, Ross also contacted the treasure trove unit of the National Museums of Scotland.

And their experts travelled to Brechin to confirm the significance of the discovery.

“It could be around 2,000 years older than the Pictish stones at Aberlemno,” Ross added.

“The estate says there was a grassy mound there from what could have been an old building.

Ancient Brechin stone found after Storm Babet
The distinctive markings on the Brechin stone. Image: Supplied

“But Storm Babet just ripped the mound away and it’s maybe been lying under that all this time.

“It’s also clearly been broken off, so it makes you think where the other half might be.”

The future of the stone remains under consideration but Ross hopes it might eventually go on display in Brechin or Angus.

Jewellery find

Meanwhile, he is on a separate mission to track down the other treasure the river gave up.

“Around six months before this I discovered a batch of jewellery in the river,” said the Reiki and mediumship practitioner.

He believes it was stolen loot which came from a car that crashed into the river.

“I handed it into the police, but no-one has claimed it so it’s been returned to me,” Ross added.

Brechin man seeks to reunite owner with jewellery found in Angus river.
Ross with the jewellery he found in the river after it was dumped by thieves. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It includes some quality jewellery, such as a distinctive silver ring that has probably been a unique and very special item for someone.

“I would much rather reunite it with its owner that do anything with it.

“It doesn’t seem right to sell it.

“I’d much rather return it to the owner and sit down for a cup of tea with them to hear the stories behind it.”

If you think the jewellery could be yours, contact gbrown@dcthomson.co.uk and we will put you in touch with Ross.

