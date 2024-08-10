Plans lodged to revamp historic Strathmore Arms in heart of Glamis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans lodged to revamp historic Strathmore Arms in heart of Glamis

The popular hotel and restaurant in the heart of the Angus village is part of Strathmore Estates.

By Graham Brown
The Strathmore Arms sits in the heart of Glamis. Image: Google Maps
The Strathmore Arms sits in the heart of Glamis. Image: Google Maps

Strathmore Arms in Glamis could be set to welcome visitors again under plans to revamp the historic hotel.

The popular premises in the heart of the village was renowned for its good food but closed during the pandemic.

As well as local regulars, it welcomed customers from across the globe during their visits to nearby Glamis Castle.

And now owners Strathmore Estates want to return the premises to its former popularity.

Refurbishment plans have just been lodged with Angus Council.

Those include a major interior revamp to increase the size of the bar and restaurant area. And a landscaped outdoor courtyard is planned in the existing car park.

Strathmore Arms building dates back to 18th century

The pub sits in The Square at Glamis and dates back to 1765.

One part of it was formerly a post office, and the other terraced houses before being converted into a hotel.

Architect Jon Frullani says the historic exterior of the B-listed building will remain the same.

The planning application states: “The existing building will be refurbished at ground floor level.

“Internally, no historic features remain, so the new layout will have no negative impact on the building.

“Externally, the proposed works have been designed to respect the building’s historic fabric and minimise impact.

Strathmore Arms Glamis
A courtyard will be created at the rear of the Strathmore Arms. Image: Google Maps

“The refurbishment of the building, and the increased the size of the bar/restaurant area will create a vibrant, attractive and lively building, attracting people to the hotel.

“The addition of the courtyard will also help attract people to the area.”

Angus Council will make a decision on the planning application in due course.

It comes as Glamis Castle prepares to host the return of another popular event, the open air proms.

First held around 30 years ago, they will make a comeback on August 24 after a six-year absence.

Organisers hope the event will attract 3,000 music fans.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes
3
teenager attacked in Forfar
Three teenage girls, 14 and 15, charged after attack on teen in Forfar
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Family of pensioner killed in Angus crash pleads for mercy for young driver
Battery energy storage systems are becoming increasingly common. Image: Supplied
Montrose battery storage plant near House of Dun poised for planning thumbs up
Tiger Woods hits an approach to the 18th during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major…
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years
Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident
Bins in Angus may go unemptied.
Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption
Ross Murphy in the River South Esk downstream of Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river…
2

Conversation