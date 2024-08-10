Plans lodged to revamp historic Strathmore Arms in heart of Glamis

Strathmore Arms in Glamis could be set to welcome visitors again under plans to revamp the historic hotel.

The popular premises in the heart of the village was renowned for its good food but closed during the pandemic.

As well as local regulars, it welcomed customers from across the globe during their visits to nearby Glamis Castle.

And now owners Strathmore Estates want to return the premises to its former popularity.

Refurbishment plans have just been lodged with Angus Council.

Those include a major interior revamp to increase the size of the bar and restaurant area. And a landscaped outdoor courtyard is planned in the existing car park.

Strathmore Arms building dates back to 18th century

The pub sits in The Square at Glamis and dates back to 1765.

One part of it was formerly a post office, and the other terraced houses before being converted into a hotel.

Architect Jon Frullani says the historic exterior of the B-listed building will remain the same.

The planning application states: “The existing building will be refurbished at ground floor level.

“Internally, no historic features remain, so the new layout will have no negative impact on the building.

“Externally, the proposed works have been designed to respect the building’s historic fabric and minimise impact.

“The refurbishment of the building, and the increased the size of the bar/restaurant area will create a vibrant, attractive and lively building, attracting people to the hotel.

“The addition of the courtyard will also help attract people to the area.”

Angus Council will make a decision on the planning application in due course.

It comes as Glamis Castle prepares to host the return of another popular event, the open air proms.

First held around 30 years ago, they will make a comeback on August 24 after a six-year absence.

Organisers hope the event will attract 3,000 music fans.