Two teenage paddleboarders rescued from Lunan Bay near Montrose

Crews were called to the scene just before 4pm.

By Andrew Robson
Montrose ILB's D-Class and volunteer crew returning to shore.
Montrose ILB's D-Class and volunteer crew returning to shore. Image: RNLI Montrose

Two teenage paddleboarders have been rescued after getting into difficulty at Lunan Bay near Montrose.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Friday when the 16-year-old boys were struggling to get back to shore at the north end of the bay.

Both Coastguard and RNLI crews were dispatched following a call by one of the boy’s mums.

Upon arrival, the boys were found to have made it ashore to rocks but had been unable to make it back to the beach safely.

The pair were taken to safety by the lifeboat crew and were found to be safe and well.

Both boats were then stood down 4.40pm.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At 3.55pm we were called to rescue two paddleboarders from Lunan Bay.

“A Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Montrose were deployed and returned the paddleboarders to shore.”

Conversation