Angus Countess of Airlie – lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth – has died

Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie and one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted confidants, has died at the age of 91.

Lady Airlie became the first American-born Lady of the Bedchamber when she was appointed to the role in the royal household in 1973.

It led to a friendship which endured throughout the late Queen’s reign and Lady Airlie supported the monarch until her death in 2022.

King’s tribute to Dowager Countess of Airlie

The depth of friendship was illustrated as King Charles led tributes to her.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years.”

Lady Airlie’s passing comes around 14 months after the death of her husband, Lord Airlie, aged 97.

Lord Airlie was a former Lord Chamberlain to Queen Elizabeth and ran the royal household for more than a decade from 1984.

In their respective roles, the couple were at the side of the royals on many significant occasions, at home and abroad.

Lady Airlie attended a state dinner at the White House hosted by President George W. Bush in 2007. And she was in attendance when the Queen received President Donald Trump in London in 2018.

On a personal level, the Queen is also thought to have made what was her only nightclub appearance after she was married when she joined Lady Airlie’s 70th birthday celebration at Annabel’s in London’s Mayfair.

She was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 1983, and promoted to a Dame Commander (DCVO) in the 1995 New Year Honours.

71-year marriage

Virginia Fortune Ogilvy, nee Ryan, was born in Newport, Rhode Island in 1933.

She married David, then Lord Ogilvy, in a ceremony at St Margaret’s, Westminster in October 1952.

Guests included the late Queen, The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and American actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

For most of their life, Lord and Lady Airlie lived at Cortachy Castle, near Kirriemuir with their family of six children.

Airlie has been in the Ogilvy family since the 15th century.

The couple moved to a smaller estate property around a decade ago, before latterly spending their time in London.

Lord and Lady Airlie were both popular and dedicated participants in many aspects of community life around Kirriemuir and Angus.

Those included Cortachy Highland Games, of which Lord Airlie was a proud chieftain.

The games field is in the grounds of the castle and this year’s event took place earlier this month.

And in 2019, Lord and Lady Airlie welcomed the future King to the 150th anniversary Glenisla Highland Gathering.

The then Duke of Rothesay enjoyed a relaxed afternoon in the company of his Angus hosts.

Lady Airlie was also a keen supporter of the arts, serving on the Royal Fine Art Commission.