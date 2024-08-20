Angus Countess of Airlie – lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth – has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Countess of Airlie – lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth – has died

Lady Airlie and her late husband, who spent most of their 71-year marriage at Cortachy Castle, near Kirriemuir both gave decades of dedicated service in senior roles within the royal household.

By Graham Brown
Lady Airlie accompanying Queen Elizabeth II during her Golden Jubilee Tour of Canada in 2002. Image: PA
Lady Airlie accompanying Queen Elizabeth II during her Golden Jubilee Tour of Canada in 2002. Image: PA

Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie and one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted confidants, has died at the age of 91.

Lady Airlie became the first American-born Lady of the Bedchamber when she was appointed to the role in the royal household in 1973.

It led to a friendship which endured throughout the late Queen’s reign and Lady Airlie supported the monarch until her death in 2022.

King’s tribute to Dowager Countess of Airlie

The depth of friendship was illustrated as King Charles led tributes to her.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years.”

Lady Airlie with Prince Charles at Glenisla Games in 2019.
Lord and Lady Airlie accompany Prince Charles at the 150th anniversary Glenisla Highland Games in 2019. Image: Paul Smith

Lady Airlie’s passing comes around 14 months after the death of her husband, Lord Airlie, aged 97.

Lord Airlie was a former Lord Chamberlain to Queen Elizabeth and ran the royal household for more than a decade from 1984.

In their respective roles, the couple were at the side of the royals on many significant occasions, at home and abroad.

Lady Airlie attended a state dinner at the White House hosted by President George W. Bush in 2007. And she was in attendance when the Queen received President Donald Trump in London in 2018.

On a personal level, the Queen is also thought to have made what was her only nightclub appearance after she was married when she joined Lady Airlie’s 70th birthday celebration at Annabel’s in London’s Mayfair.

She was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 1983, and promoted to a Dame Commander (DCVO) in the 1995 New Year Honours.

71-year marriage

Virginia Fortune Ogilvy, nee Ryan, was born in Newport, Rhode Island in 1933.

She married David, then Lord Ogilvy, in a ceremony at St Margaret’s, Westminster in October 1952.

Guests included the late Queen, The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and American actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

For most of their life, Lord and Lady Airlie lived at Cortachy Castle, near Kirriemuir with their family of six children.

Lord and Lady Airlie at Cortachy Castle.
Lord and Lady Airlie at Cortachy Castle in 2014. Image: John Stevenson/DC Thomson

Airlie has been in the Ogilvy family since the 15th century.

The couple moved to a smaller estate property around a decade ago, before latterly spending their time in London.

Lord and Lady Airlie were both popular and dedicated participants in many aspects of community life around Kirriemuir and Angus.

Those included Cortachy Highland Games, of which Lord Airlie was a proud chieftain.

The games field is in the grounds of the castle and this year’s event took place earlier this month.

Lady Airlie at Cortachy Castle
Lady Airlie ahead of a concert in Cortachy Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And in 2019, Lord and Lady Airlie welcomed the future King to the 150th anniversary Glenisla Highland Gathering.

The then Duke of Rothesay enjoyed a relaxed afternoon in the company of his Angus hosts.

Lady Airlie was also a keen supporter of the arts, serving on the Royal Fine Art Commission.

 

