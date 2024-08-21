£1k worth of tools stolen during renovations at Forfar restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1k worth of tools stolen during renovations at Forfar restaurant

The Giddy Goose owner Calum Runciman says he thinks the thief "chanced their luck".

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Giddy Goose in Forfar. Image: Google Street View
The Giddy Goose in Forfar. Image: Google Street View

Tools worth £1,000 have been stolen from a Forfar restaurant while it was undergoing renovations.

The Giddy Goose on High Street was broken into at some point over the weekend.

The restaurant is currently closed for refurbishment.

Police say a door at the rear of the building was forced open.

Calum Runciman, who owns the restaurant – and runs several other venues in Dundee with wife Lauren – says he thinks whoever broke in “chanced their luck”.

Giddy Goose Forfar break in
Calum and Lauren Runciman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “It looked like it was someone who chanced their luck and got lucky.

“It seems likely they were on a bike or walking based on how much they took.”

He says a selection of Makita tools, batteries and chargers were taken.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number CR/307785/24.

It came on the same weekend that £4,000 worth of tools and pipes were stolen from a newly built house in the Angus countryside.

Conversation