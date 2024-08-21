£1k worth of tools stolen during renovations at Forfar restaurant

Tools worth £1,000 have been stolen from a Forfar restaurant while it was undergoing renovations.

The Giddy Goose on High Street was broken into at some point over the weekend.

The restaurant is currently closed for refurbishment.

Police say a door at the rear of the building was forced open.

Calum Runciman, who owns the restaurant – and runs several other venues in Dundee with wife Lauren – says he thinks whoever broke in “chanced their luck”.

He said: “It looked like it was someone who chanced their luck and got lucky.

“It seems likely they were on a bike or walking based on how much they took.”

He says a selection of Makita tools, batteries and chargers were taken.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number CR/307785/24.

It came on the same weekend that £4,000 worth of tools and pipes were stolen from a newly built house in the Angus countryside.