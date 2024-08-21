Montrose GP practice ‘loses 140 appointments per week’ after two doctors leave

A Montrose GP practice says it has lost 140 appointments per week after two doctors left.

Annat Bank Practice is struggling to cope with demand due to a shortage of staff.

The practice, which has nearly 6,000 patients, has already struggled since the retirement of one GP two years ago.

A further two doctors have left this year.

A statement issued by the practice has warned some patients may face delays in getting appointments.

It said: “Dr Collister-Bartlett has left the practice and Dr Arnold retired.

“We have been unable to recruit to these posts, as well as the post Dr Cranswick retired from two years ago.

“This has left us with a significant reduction in GP appointments – we are losing 140 appointments per week resulting in delays in accessing an appointment.

“Our reception staff will continue to signpost to the most appropriate clinician and/or healthcare advice.

“We would ask (for) any new illness presentations that you access the help guides on NHS Inform in the first instance.”

It was announced earlier this year that Annat Bank Practice, based at Links Health Centre, will shut in November.

NHS Tayside said in July it was trying to find a new operator.

One patient at the surgery has hit out at the situation.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I had a problem accessing a GP on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think getting the response, ‘We’re short of GPs, therefore our books are closed’ is an appropriate answer.

“Everybody is entitled to NHS care.

“I’ve been told to call back on Friday, what happens if I call they still can’t give me an appointment? It’s not good enough.

‘Is this the start of the closure?’

“Is this now going to be what people were getting from Annat Bank? Is this the start of the closure?

“I do understand that they are understaffed and are now down to three GPs but I thought it was a bit of an ‘up in the air’ response.

“I know Annat Bank could be closing. However, 6,000 patients shouldn’t be given this as a reason why they can’t be given a GP appointment.”