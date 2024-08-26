Pictures as Ride the North cyclists take to the roads of Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Ride the North cyclists take to the roads of Angus

A field of 2,000 cyclists took on 70 and 100-mile routes around Angus in Ride the North on Saturday.

The glory of Angus on Ride the North. Image: Jason Hedges
The glory of Angus on Ride the North. Image: Jason Hedges
By Graham Brown

Angus rolled out the welcome mat as 2,000 cyclists wheeled in for Ride the North.

Saturday’s challenge was the largest cycle event the area has ever staged.

And its Angus debut was a runaway success.

Ride the North has been staged on the roads of the north east for more than a decade.

It’s format as a social ride rather than a race has made it a massive hit with cyclists of all abilities.

So it was quickly a sell-out when organisers revealed it would be coming to Angus for the first time.

The huge field set off from Arbroath on Saturday morning.

Along the way the cyclists enjoyed refreshment breaks at checkpoints on the route.

Businesses and community groups set up stops for coffee, cake or even a burger.

Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus.
Ride the North cyclists were grateful of a refreshment halt at Memus Hall. Image: Jason Hedges

The challenge showcased the entire area, from the stunning Angus glens to the North Sea coast.

The route took the cyclists to Forfar and Kirriemuir before looping north around Brechin and a return to Arbroath.

It is also set to deliver a massive charity boost, with organisers hoping this year’s event could raise £400,000.

Photographer Jason Hedges was out and about to capture the Ride the North action.

Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Thumbs up from this group of riders. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A bicycle made for two. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Grabbing a shot of stunning Balintore Castle. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Freewheelin’ in the glens. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A little break from the saddle.
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Memus checkpoint and a bite to eat. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Maggie’s Dundee supporters encourage the riders at the start. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Running repairs on the route.
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Downhill to the finish line. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
The braes of Angus present a bit of a challenge. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
High five across the line. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Made it! Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A high point in a great day. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Ouch. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Fuel for the riders out at Memus. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Stacey and Debbie Townsend at the finish with Dudley the dog. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Taking a tumble at the finish line. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Going strong. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Tasty treats along the way.
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Lots of support from the sidelines for the Ride the North cyclists. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A brief halt along the way. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Menacing clouds out on the road. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A cacophony of cowbells at the finish line. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Tricia Walker, Jodi Stevenson and Alaina Ramsay from Aberdeen took part. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Friends of Anchor support the cyclists. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Crossing the finish line at Victoria Park. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Taking a bend. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Riding for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Full gas for one rider. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Traditional encouragement from the roadside. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Technical checks. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Welcome back to Victoria Park. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Coffee and a chat at Memus. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Happy faces half way round. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Maggie’s Dundee supporters wave the riders off at Arbroath. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A checkpoint stamp at Memus. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Tandem on tour. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Passing Balintore Castle. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Dodging the showers. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
On the Angus hills. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Digging in. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Four seasons in one day. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Powering on. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A stunning glens backdrop. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
All smiles on the road. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Chapeau! Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Leading the pack. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Passing places. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Time to wave. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
In the shade. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Another stamp on the route card. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Enjoying the event. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Memus Hall welcomes the riders.
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Locals enjoy the spectacle. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Planning the route to the finish. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
Puncture pit stop. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
A busy Memus Hall halt. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event comes to Angus for the first time.
One young supporters cheers the riders home. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Early on the Ride the North route. Image: Jason Hedges
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Breath-taking scenery for the Ride the North participants. Image: Jason Hedges

 

