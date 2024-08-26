Pictures as Ride the North cyclists take to the roads of Angus

Angus rolled out the welcome mat as 2,000 cyclists wheeled in for Ride the North.

Saturday’s challenge was the largest cycle event the area has ever staged.

And its Angus debut was a runaway success.

Ride the North has been staged on the roads of the north east for more than a decade.

It’s format as a social ride rather than a race has made it a massive hit with cyclists of all abilities.

So it was quickly a sell-out when organisers revealed it would be coming to Angus for the first time.

The huge field set off from Arbroath on Saturday morning.

Along the way the cyclists enjoyed refreshment breaks at checkpoints on the route.

Businesses and community groups set up stops for coffee, cake or even a burger.

The challenge showcased the entire area, from the stunning Angus glens to the North Sea coast.

The route took the cyclists to Forfar and Kirriemuir before looping north around Brechin and a return to Arbroath.

It is also set to deliver a massive charity boost, with organisers hoping this year’s event could raise £400,000.

Photographer Jason Hedges was out and about to capture the Ride the North action.