Osprey put down after being shot on the Glorious Twelfth in Angus

Police are appealing for information after an osprey was shot on the Glorious Twelfth in Angus.

The injured bird was found by a gamekeeper in the Glen Doll area on Monday, August 12 – officially the first day of the grouse shooting season.

The SSPCA was called and the osprey was taken to a wildlife resource centre in Fishcross for treatment, but had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Police were contacted after x-rays revealed the bird, which is a protected species, had been shot.

Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, Wildlife Crime Investigation, said: “It’s illegal to kill any protected species and we’re working with partner agencies to fully investigate the circumstances.

“Information from the local community is vital and I’d ask anyone who was in the area around 12 August and thinks they may have information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information about shooting activity in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1671 of August 26.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.