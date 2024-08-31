Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose

Residents living beside the road say they have been pushing for a speed cut for a decade.

By Graham Brown
Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid
Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid

Another serious crash has prompted roadside residents near Montrose to push for a speed limit on the busy road running past their homes.

People living at Balwyllo on the A935 Brechin to Montrose road say the latest incident is the SIXTH accident in the area this year.

They are calling for the 60mph limit to be cut to 30 past their homes.

Balwyllo on the A935 Brechin to Montrose road.
Balwyllo residents have been calling for a speed reduction for 10 years. Image: Paul Reid

Earlier this month a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following an accident nearby. It closed the A935 for more than two hours.

Two bikers were hurt in the crash.

The full circumstances are not yet known.

Ten-year campaign for speed limit cut

But locals say they have been fighting a ten-year campaign to slow down traffic past their homes.

Local mum Linsey Mackie said the stretch past the Balwyllo houses is a speed corridor.

“There are 13 houses around here, many of them at the roadside,” she said.

“There is also a lot of agricultural traffic.”

And Balwyllo is home to a long-established football pitch, where teams train twice a week and play at weekends.

“That can mean 50 cars at the football park,” said Linsey. “So there is a lot of traffic either stopping or going onto this busy road.

A935 residents 30mph speed limit call.
Balwyllo residents Samuel Clarkson, Steven Clarkson, Linsey Mackie, Victoria Clarkson, Cherie Martin and children Orrin Mackie (10) and Connor Grant (7) beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid

“There are a lot of children living in the area, and elderly and disabled living in some of the cottages.”

The A935 has undergone major improvements in recent times, including straightening of the deadly Mill of Dun S-bend.

Linsey said: “The road has been improved, but that’s caused some folk to drive faster.

“There’s been cars in fields, the bridge along the road to Brechin has been badly hit and it just seems to be getting worse.

“It would be fair enough if there were just one or two cottages, but not 13 and the football pitch.

Petition for 30mph limit at Balwyllo

Linsey has launched a petition calling for a 30mph limit and Brechin councillor Chris Beattie has taken up the plea.

A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Beattie raised this matter with us on behalf of residents.

“We have given an undertaking to take the residents’ concerns to the next meeting of the Angus Area traffic co-ordination group scheduled for September 3.”

Council officers and Police Scotland sit on the group.

“We will share the current accident record and speed data for the location with the group to inform discussion.”

Meanwhile, Forfar residents are also campaigning for a speed cut through Gowanbank on the edge of the town.

It also sits on the Montrose road.

Locals have lodged a petition with the council suggesting a 20mph limit or other measures such as speed humps.

Conversation