Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose

Another serious crash has prompted roadside residents near Montrose to push for a speed limit on the busy road running past their homes.

People living at Balwyllo on the A935 Brechin to Montrose road say the latest incident is the SIXTH accident in the area this year.

They are calling for the 60mph limit to be cut to 30 past their homes.

Earlier this month a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following an accident nearby. It closed the A935 for more than two hours.

Two bikers were hurt in the crash.

The full circumstances are not yet known.

Ten-year campaign for speed limit cut

But locals say they have been fighting a ten-year campaign to slow down traffic past their homes.

Local mum Linsey Mackie said the stretch past the Balwyllo houses is a speed corridor.

“There are 13 houses around here, many of them at the roadside,” she said.

“There is also a lot of agricultural traffic.”

And Balwyllo is home to a long-established football pitch, where teams train twice a week and play at weekends.

“That can mean 50 cars at the football park,” said Linsey. “So there is a lot of traffic either stopping or going onto this busy road.

“There are a lot of children living in the area, and elderly and disabled living in some of the cottages.”

The A935 has undergone major improvements in recent times, including straightening of the deadly Mill of Dun S-bend.

Linsey said: “The road has been improved, but that’s caused some folk to drive faster.

“There’s been cars in fields, the bridge along the road to Brechin has been badly hit and it just seems to be getting worse.

“It would be fair enough if there were just one or two cottages, but not 13 and the football pitch.

Petition for 30mph limit at Balwyllo

Linsey has launched a petition calling for a 30mph limit and Brechin councillor Chris Beattie has taken up the plea.

A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Beattie raised this matter with us on behalf of residents.

“We have given an undertaking to take the residents’ concerns to the next meeting of the Angus Area traffic co-ordination group scheduled for September 3.”

Council officers and Police Scotland sit on the group.

“We will share the current accident record and speed data for the location with the group to inform discussion.”

Meanwhile, Forfar residents are also campaigning for a speed cut through Gowanbank on the edge of the town.

It also sits on the Montrose road.

Locals have lodged a petition with the council suggesting a 20mph limit or other measures such as speed humps.