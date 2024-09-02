Best pictures as Forfar Gala Day strikes lucky at second attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Best pictures as Forfar Gala Day strikes lucky at second attempt

Bad weather forced organisers to pull the plug on the original Forfar Gala date in May.

Jack Yule (right), 6, and Sophie Culross, 7, on the bouncy castle. Image: Paul Reid
Jack Yule (right), 6, and Sophie Culross, 7, on the bouncy castle. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Forfar Gala Day take two was a hit with families who flocked to The Myre.

In May, bad weather forced Forfar Action Network to pull the plug on the event at the 11th hour.

But they quickly announced a September date and pinned their hopes on a better day.

And on Sunday it stayed fair for the busy afternoon of activities and entertainment.

Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
The pipe band lead the gala parade along East High Street. Image: Paul Reid

The gala began with a parade through the town.

At The Myre there was a host of stalls and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

It included live music and even an appearance by Shrek, ahead of Nova Productions’ musical in the Reid Hall later this month.

These pictures capture the Forfar gala day fun.

Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Muneeza Zahoor and four-year-old Laleen Faheem enjoy their ice cream. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Princess Fiona and Shrek heading to The Myre for gala day. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Nicky Oliver of Treasured Gifts, Arbroath at his stall full of reclaimed rope. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Musical entertainment on the gala day stage. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
John Stewart enjoying his day out. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
The parade makes its way to The Myre. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
One of the busy stalls. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Santa put in an early Forfar appearance. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
A variety of characters in the gala parade. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Browsing the gala day stalls. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Lady with a 100 pockets Sheena Knox. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
The gala parade on East High Street. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
A popular gala day stall. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
One of Forfar’s traditional skiff rowing boats on display at the event. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Molly Gibson, 11, on the bungee. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Fancy hats in the high street parade. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Finn Wylie with mum Lisa and firefighter Jamie Shepherd. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Gala day drew the crowds. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Munro Campbell, 5, and Emilie Gourlay, 2, on the bouncy castle. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Bailie Patterson, 5, hooking a duck. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Fun on one of the stalls. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Oliver Carr, 3, with Sam Lindsay and firefighter Jamie Shepherd. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Shrek heads to The Myre. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Fancy footwork from Finlay Houston, 15, Gregor Russell of Football Freestyle, Glasgow, Alba Griffiths, 9, and Elsie Mackay, 10. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Ten-year-old Georgia Henderson flying high. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gala Day at The Myre.
Forfar Pipe Band lead the parade to The Myre. Image: Paul Reid

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud
Dundee Road crash
Woman rescued after crash between car and lorry in Arbroath
Filming equipment spotted at Hospitalfield House
Is Oscar-winning director bringing Netflix production of Frankenstein to Arbroath?
Police closed South Street, Forfar. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Police close Forfar street after crash involving tractor
The warning has been issued across Courier country. Image: Met Office
Thunderstorms warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
John Wilkin mans the BBQ at the Eassie Hall 100th birthday party. Image: Paul Reid
Fun in the sun for Eassie Hall 100th birthday bash
Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Park's garage on the former Golden Lion site in Arbroath. Image: Google
Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?
Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid
Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose
3
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and…

Conversation