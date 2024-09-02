Best pictures as Forfar Gala Day strikes lucky at second attempt

Forfar Gala Day take two was a hit with families who flocked to The Myre.

In May, bad weather forced Forfar Action Network to pull the plug on the event at the 11th hour.

But they quickly announced a September date and pinned their hopes on a better day.

And on Sunday it stayed fair for the busy afternoon of activities and entertainment.

The gala began with a parade through the town.

At The Myre there was a host of stalls and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

It included live music and even an appearance by Shrek, ahead of Nova Productions’ musical in the Reid Hall later this month.

These pictures capture the Forfar gala day fun.