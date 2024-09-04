£320,000 repair to historic Angus buildings approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£320,000 repair to historic Angus buildings approved

Local groups are lining up the takeover of museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir as well as Edzell's Inglis Hall.

By Graham Brown
Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is set for a community takeover. Image: Paul Reid
Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is set for a community takeover. Image: Paul Reid

A councillor says he’s confident community groups will do a better job of running old Angus buildings than the authority’s own leisure trust when they eventually take them over.

And £320,000 is to be spent on the listed properties to bring them up to scratch after being dumped by Angus Alive.

Brechin and Montrose museums, as well as Inglis Hall in Edzell, were handed back last year in a cost-cutting move.

The Gateway to the Glens museum in Kirriemuir.
Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens museum is now closed. Image: Angus Alive

Inglis Hall is A-listed, with both museums B-category buildings.

There were fears that the doors might stay closed for good.

But since then the council has been working with interested local groups on plans to secure their survival.

Those are still being worked on.

Feasibility studies progressing

However, in the meantime Angus policy committee councillors have agreed six-figure repairs to ease the burden volunteers will have to take on.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “There is strong community interest in each building coming through from the feasibility studies.

“Should a group wish to take on the building, they would not have to find the funding for the initial capital costs of these works which could potentially have a major impact on any proposed business model.”

Community goodwill

And Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig said he’s sure they will be in safe hands,

He said a briefing on the way forward had banished fears for their future when they were handed back.

“The interest that has been shown…has indeed proven what was previously said, that handing them back and offering them up to communities who would run them would probably do a better job than Angus Alive,” he said.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig
Forfar councillor Ross Greig. Image: Angus Council

“I would hope that with all the remaining buildings Angus Alive have that they will take a leaf out of the book out of our team from vibrant communities and our community groups and go into fully utilising buildings they currently have.”

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “I particularly welcome what’s going on at Inglis Memorial Hall.

“There is a huge effort and goodwill to get the very best out of Inglis Hall…and ensure it continues to be used by the community for decades, perhaps centuries to come.”

Conversation