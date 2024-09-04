£320,000 repair to historic Angus buildings approved

A councillor says he’s confident community groups will do a better job of running old Angus buildings than the authority’s own leisure trust when they eventually take them over.

And £320,000 is to be spent on the listed properties to bring them up to scratch after being dumped by Angus Alive.

Brechin and Montrose museums, as well as Inglis Hall in Edzell, were handed back last year in a cost-cutting move.

Inglis Hall is A-listed, with both museums B-category buildings.

There were fears that the doors might stay closed for good.

But since then the council has been working with interested local groups on plans to secure their survival.

Those are still being worked on.

Feasibility studies progressing

However, in the meantime Angus policy committee councillors have agreed six-figure repairs to ease the burden volunteers will have to take on.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “There is strong community interest in each building coming through from the feasibility studies.

“Should a group wish to take on the building, they would not have to find the funding for the initial capital costs of these works which could potentially have a major impact on any proposed business model.”

Community goodwill

And Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig said he’s sure they will be in safe hands,

He said a briefing on the way forward had banished fears for their future when they were handed back.

“The interest that has been shown…has indeed proven what was previously said, that handing them back and offering them up to communities who would run them would probably do a better job than Angus Alive,” he said.

“I would hope that with all the remaining buildings Angus Alive have that they will take a leaf out of the book out of our team from vibrant communities and our community groups and go into fully utilising buildings they currently have.”

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “I particularly welcome what’s going on at Inglis Memorial Hall.

“There is a huge effort and goodwill to get the very best out of Inglis Hall…and ensure it continues to be used by the community for decades, perhaps centuries to come.”