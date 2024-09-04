Crews set up in Arbroath for ‘filming of Netflix Frankenstein film’

Crews have set up in Arbroath as filming begins on what is rumoured to be a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein.

Production vans and staff were spotted in the grounds of Hospitalfield House on Wednesday.

It is thought they are in town to film scenes for the new movie, which has the working title of Prodigal Father.

The film is set to star two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who was spotted walking around Dundee city centre on Tuesday.

Guillermo del Toro is directing the production while Dune and Star Wars actor Oscar Issac is taking on the role of Victor Frankenstein and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is playing his monster.

Netflix arrives in Arbroath but no sign of Frankenstein

Signs near Hospitalfield House say the site is closed to the public until next Wednesday due to a “private hire”.

Signs have also been placed near the entrance directing people to “PF” – which may refer to Prodigal Father.

Speculation that scenes for the Netflix movie would be shot in Arbroath began when filming equipment started appearing at Hospitalfield House over the weekend.

It came after filming took place in Aberdeenshire in August.