Crews set up in Arbroath for ‘filming of Netflix Frankenstein film’

It comes after two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz was spotted in Dundee on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Filming crews setting up at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming crews setting up at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Crews have set up in Arbroath as filming begins on what is rumoured to be a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein.

Production vans and staff were spotted in the grounds of Hospitalfield House on Wednesday.

It is thought they are in town to film scenes for the new movie, which has the working title of Prodigal Father.

The entrance to Hospitalfield House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Production crew members in Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The house has been closed to the public since Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming lights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A sign advising of the closure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A production truck. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hospitalfield House is a hive of activity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The film is set to star two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who was spotted walking around Dundee city centre on Tuesday.

Guillermo del Toro is directing the production while Dune and Star Wars actor Oscar Issac is taking on the role of Victor Frankenstein and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is playing his monster.

Netflix arrives in Arbroath but no sign of Frankenstein

Signs near Hospitalfield House say the site is closed to the public until next Wednesday due to a “private hire”.

Cherrypickers outside the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming equipment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Black screens for filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Setting up for filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Production crew members Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guillermo del Toro is producing the movie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The film is a reworking of Mary Shelley’s 1818 tale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
“PF” signs outside Hospitalfield House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Signs have also been placed near the entrance directing people to “PF” – which may refer to Prodigal Father.

Speculation that scenes for the Netflix movie would be shot in Arbroath began when filming equipment started appearing at Hospitalfield House over the weekend.

It came after filming took place in Aberdeenshire in August.

Conversation