£18k sticking plaster to save Montrose golf course from winter storms

The project will replace Montrose beach rock armour shifted by last year's severe weather but is not part of the long-term plan to combat coastal erosion.

By Graham Brown
Erosion at the third tee of Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Supplied
Erosion at the third tee of Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Supplied

£10,000 of Montrose common good money will be used to prevent more of the town’s historic links disappearing into the sea this winter.

But Angus Council chiefs admit it’s a “temporary fix” while the long-term plan to combat the town’s coastal erosion crisis is being worked on.

It has led to a suggestion the authority is simply “chasing its tail” against the problem.

Policy committee councillors signed off the common good spend this week.

The work is a joint project between the council and Montrose Links.

In total, around £18,000 will be spent on repositioning rock armour in front of the dunes at the golf course.

Coastal erosion at Montrose golf course.
Coastal erosion has cut into Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Links chiefs previously revealed a series of storms – including Babet and Gerrit – had claimed seven metres of the course in just a year.

The 1562 Medal layout is the world’s fifth oldest.

And the Courier recently highlighted the major erosion threat facing the town in a series of articles.

It’s estimated tens of millions of pounds will be needed to prevent the dunes being breached by potentially catastrophic flood corridors.

And one councillor has questioned how much of a difference the latest stop-gap effort will make.

‘Chasing our tails’ claim

Forfar Conservative Ross Greig said: “Everyone’s well aware of the problems Montrose faces.

Spending £10,000 to move some rocks back a bit might not do very much.

“Going forward are we just going to push the rock armour further and further back?

“It sounds like we’re just chasing our tails.

“It highlights more than anything how critical the dunes in Montrose are and we seriously need to be looking at a long-term fix.”

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said: “After not just Storm Babet but the subsequent storms the dunes where the rock armour previously was retreated.

Montrose storm damage.
Storm Babet and subsequent sever weather caused more damage to the dunes at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The lowering of the beach meant that where the rock armour was left was not providing any protection.”

He added: “This is a temporary fix and targeting a very small area.

“But it’s reducing the impact (of the sea) by having the rock armour there.

“It’s not part of our long-term solution but there’s a strong feeling the rock armour will slow down the loss of the golf course at that particular spot.”

