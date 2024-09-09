Stranded minke whale set to be buried on Angus beach

A washed-up minke whale is set to be buried on an Angus beach.

The large mammal, which was discovered last Monday, is currently lying on Lunan Bay, near Montrose.

A spokesperson for Angus Council confirmed the whale will be buried on the beach.

However, the exact timings have not been confirmed.

After the discovery last week, nearby business Lunan Farm Campsite and Shop urged visitors to be “extra careful”.

A Facebook post said: “A whale has sadly washed ashore on our beautiful beach, and while efforts are under way to manage the situation, we advise keeping your pets on a leash and away from the area for their safety.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time.

“Our cafe will be open as usual, offering a warm place to relax while you enjoy the coastal views from a safe distance.”

Lunan Bay minke whale ‘may have become entangled’

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) – which deals with stranded marine mammals – believes the whale may have become entangled.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to necropsy or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales and typically grow between seven and nine meters.

Earlier this year, in Fife, a decision was made to leave a washed-up fin whale in Culross to rot away.