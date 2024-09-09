Stranded minke whale set to be buried on Angus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranded minke whale set to be buried on Angus beach

The minke whale was discovered on Lunan Bay last Monday.

By Kieran Webster
The washed up Minke whale on Lunan Bay in Montrose
The Minke on the Angus shoreline. Image: Lunan Farm Campsite & Shop/Facebook

A washed-up minke whale is set to be buried on an Angus beach.

The large mammal, which was discovered last Monday, is currently lying on Lunan Bay, near Montrose.

A spokesperson for Angus Council confirmed the whale will be buried on the beach.

However, the exact timings have not been confirmed.

The deceased minke whale washed up on Lunan Bay.
The minke whale. Image: Lunan Bay Campsite & Shop/Facebook

After the discovery last week, nearby business Lunan Farm Campsite and Shop urged visitors to be “extra careful”.

A Facebook post said: “A whale has sadly washed ashore on our beautiful beach, and while efforts are under way to manage the situation, we advise keeping your pets on a leash and away from the area for their safety.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time.

“Our cafe will be open as usual, offering a warm place to relax while you enjoy the coastal views from a safe distance.”

Lunan Bay minke whale ‘may have become entangled’

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) – which deals with stranded marine mammals – believes the whale may have become entangled.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to necropsy or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales and typically grow between seven and nine meters.

Earlier this year, in Fife, a decision was made to leave a washed-up fin whale in Culross to rot away.

