Home News Angus & The Mearns

Green light for plans to ‘double’ size of Angus hamlet of Ruthven

Councillors approved the plan to demolish old steading buildings at Bridgend farmhouse, Ruthven in the face of objections from a number of locals.

By Graham Brown
The old steading on the approach to Ruthven will be demolished. Image: Google Maps
The old steading on the approach to Ruthven will be demolished. Image: Google Maps

Angus councillors have cleared the way for a nine-house development objectors say will double the size of a hamlet on the area’s border with Perthshire.

A disused steading at Bridgend of Ruthven will be taken down to make way for the project on either side of the Kirriemuir to Alyth road.

The farm buildings have lain unused for decades.

Ruthven housing site for nine new homes.
The development suite is either side of the A926 Kirriemuir to Alyth road. Image: Google Maps

Planning officials recommended A J Lyburn’s proposal for approval at the area’s development standards committee this week.

But the scheme drew 10 letters of objection from neighbours.

What does the Ruthven plan involve?

As far back as 2009 the land was the subject of a bid for more than 20 homes.

But that was refused by councillors.

The latest application is for permission in principle to develop ground either side of the A926.

Indicative plans show four house plots on the north side of the road and five on the site of the steading buildings to the south.

Layout for new housing plan at Ruthven.
An indicative layout of the Ruthven housing plan. Image: Voigt Architects

The old sheds will be cleared and stone from the buildings re-used in the new housing.

Angus planning rules require 25% of the development to be affordable homes.

Residents’ concerns

Local objections included the loss of wildlife habitat and drainage concerns.

Those also raised the potential impact of new homes on local infrastructure such as Alyth GP surgery.

“I understand that as a farmer they have to diversify,” said objector Allan Bowman.

“But this is being done to the detriment of the quality of life of the people who live in the village.”

Planning officials said the local plan supported housing within the Ruthven development boundary.

But councillors have taken steps to address a key concern over road safety.

They responded to worries about schoolchildren having to wait beside the busy road by adding a condition for a bus stop/shelter to be provided.

However, a reduction in the A926 speed limit from 60mph to 40 is not on the horizon.

An official told councillors there would not be enough frontage development at the Ruthven roadside to meet the authority’s speed limit strategy criteria.

Unanimous support

The planning committee followed the conditional approval recommendation of officials.
Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: This hasn’t been in use as a steading in two generations farming the land.

“I think it will be a good addition to the area.”

Council leader Bill Duff added: “It’s good to see housing in rural parts of Angus.

“I also like the contribution to social housing.

“And I’d support the suggestion of the bus stop.

“As I understand our policy we provide a bus stop for service buses but not school buses, so I think that’s a reasonable ask of the developer.”

