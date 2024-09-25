Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire

By Jamie Buchan
A lawyer for Commonwealth medallist John Docherty said young boxers in Angus and Aberdeen could suffer if his client was banned from the road.

A Commonwealth medallist boxer from Angus has narrowly kept his driving licence after he was caught hurtling down the M90 at more than 100mph in an uninsured car.

John Docherty, who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted speeding through Kinross-shire in January.

The 26-year-old, from Montrose, retired from the ring in 2020 and has since set up a successful roofing company.

His solicitor argued a driving ban could jeopardise his business and put staff at risk.

He said a disqualification could disadvantage young boxers Docherty regularly mentors at clubs in Aberdeen and Angus.

Complied with police

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Docherty was clocked by traffic police near the B9097 Crook of Devon junction.

“At about 3.30pm on January 28, two officers noticed the accused’s vehicle heading north in lane two.

“It was apparent it was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

Boxer John Docherty
John Docherty fought for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. Image: DC Thomson

The police radar gun logged the Ford Puma going at 105mph.

“The accused was followed by officers and complied with a traffic stop,” said the fiscal depute.

“He admitted he didn’t have insurance to drive the vehicle.”

John Docherty and Przemyslaw Binienda during the super-middleweight contest at The O2 Arena, London.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, pled guilty to an alternative charge of speeding and driving while uninsured.

Solicitor John-Paul Gallagher, defending, said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“This was a momentary lapse of concentration.

“It was over a short period of time, over a short distance.”

The car had been rented by Docherty’s father, Mr Gallagher said.

“He thought he was covered under his own policy.”

Momentary lapse?

The court heard Docherty’s business employs three full-time staff.

“This is a business that takes him all over the north of Scotland,” Mr Gallagher said.

“If he doesn’t have his licence, that could have an extremely detrimental impact on his business. Others could lose their employment.”

Sheriff Grant McCulloch interjected: “That’s maybe something he should have thought about when he was driving at 105mph.

“It must have been more than a ‘momentary lapse’ to get up to that speed.”

Mr Gallagher stressed his client is “usually a careful driver.”

The sheriff retorted: “So careful that he has driven without insurance?”

Retired from the ring

Mr Gallagher told the court his client, who scored contracts with SkySports and promoters Boxxer, was forced to retire from boxing due to health difficulties.

He said: “He had a brain scan, which came back okay but he had his doubts about continuing in the sport and is now fully focused on his business.”

Before he struck bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Docherty won gold at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games and a silver in the European Youth Championships.

The court heard Docherty, who fought out of Aberdeen’s Byron Boxing Club, regularly attends clubs in the Granite City and Montrose to train young members.

“They rely on him being there,” said Mr Gallagher.

“He does make a positive impact on the community and the welfare of youngsters.

“I would invite your lordship to give him one final opportunity and impose points, rather than a disqualification.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff McCulloch told Docherty: “I find it difficult to accept that this was a momentary lapse.

“It seems more likely than not that this was more significant to reach a speed of 105mph.

“And for whatever reason, you had no insurance for this vehicle.

“But all other factors mitigate against disqualification.”

He fined Docherty £600 and imposed 11 penalty points.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

