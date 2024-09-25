Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire

A Commonwealth medallist boxer from Angus has narrowly kept his driving licence after he was caught hurtling down the M90 at more than 100mph in an uninsured car.

John Docherty, who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted speeding through Kinross-shire in January.

The 26-year-old, from Montrose, retired from the ring in 2020 and has since set up a successful roofing company.

His solicitor argued a driving ban could jeopardise his business and put staff at risk.

He said a disqualification could disadvantage young boxers Docherty regularly mentors at clubs in Aberdeen and Angus.

Complied with police

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Docherty was clocked by traffic police near the B9097 Crook of Devon junction.

“At about 3.30pm on January 28, two officers noticed the accused’s vehicle heading north in lane two.

“It was apparent it was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

The police radar gun logged the Ford Puma going at 105mph.

“The accused was followed by officers and complied with a traffic stop,” said the fiscal depute.

“He admitted he didn’t have insurance to drive the vehicle.”

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, pled guilty to an alternative charge of speeding and driving while uninsured.

Solicitor John-Paul Gallagher, defending, said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“This was a momentary lapse of concentration.

“It was over a short period of time, over a short distance.”

The car had been rented by Docherty’s father, Mr Gallagher said.

“He thought he was covered under his own policy.”

Momentary lapse?

The court heard Docherty’s business employs three full-time staff.

“This is a business that takes him all over the north of Scotland,” Mr Gallagher said.

“If he doesn’t have his licence, that could have an extremely detrimental impact on his business. Others could lose their employment.”

Sheriff Grant McCulloch interjected: “That’s maybe something he should have thought about when he was driving at 105mph.

“It must have been more than a ‘momentary lapse’ to get up to that speed.”

Mr Gallagher stressed his client is “usually a careful driver.”

The sheriff retorted: “So careful that he has driven without insurance?”

Retired from the ring

Mr Gallagher told the court his client, who scored contracts with SkySports and promoters Boxxer, was forced to retire from boxing due to health difficulties.

He said: “He had a brain scan, which came back okay but he had his doubts about continuing in the sport and is now fully focused on his business.”

Before he struck bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Docherty won gold at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games and a silver in the European Youth Championships.

The court heard Docherty, who fought out of Aberdeen’s Byron Boxing Club, regularly attends clubs in the Granite City and Montrose to train young members.

“They rely on him being there,” said Mr Gallagher.

“He does make a positive impact on the community and the welfare of youngsters.

“I would invite your lordship to give him one final opportunity and impose points, rather than a disqualification.”

Sheriff McCulloch told Docherty: “I find it difficult to accept that this was a momentary lapse.

“It seems more likely than not that this was more significant to reach a speed of 105mph.

“And for whatever reason, you had no insurance for this vehicle.

“But all other factors mitigate against disqualification.”

He fined Docherty £600 and imposed 11 penalty points.

