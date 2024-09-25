£3m project to replace Angus rail bridge begins

A £3 million project to replace a bridge over the main east coast rail line in north Angus is underway.

Network Rail has started work which will see the demolition of the structure on Craigo Road, Marykirk.

The six-month scheme got underway this week.

The first first stage is to install a temporary bridge over the rail line between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Work will be done at night between now and December when trains are not running.

The existing bridge is due for demolition in early 2025.

Utilities connections will be transferred to the temporary bridge and reconnected when the main rebuild is complete.

Network Rail project manager Allison Flannagan said: “We know Craigo Road is important for connecting the communities in the area and that’s why we’re creating a temporary bridge to allow vehicles continued access during the project.

“Replacing a bridge is a significant undertaking and we understand the impact the project will have for people who live closest to the works.

“The approach we’re taking to demolish and replace the permanent bridge is the safest and most efficient way to undertake the work required.

“We’re grateful for the patience of the local community and road users.”