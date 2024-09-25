£3m project to replace Angus rail bridge begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£3m project to replace Angus rail bridge begins

A temporary bridge is being constructed at Marykirk in the first phase of a six-month Network Rail project on the east coast main line.

By Graham Brown
Work has started on the Craigo Road bridge project. Image: Network Rail
Work has started on the Craigo Road bridge project. Image: Network Rail

A £3 million project to replace a bridge over the main east coast rail line in north Angus is underway.

Network Rail has started work which will see the demolition of the structure on Craigo Road, Marykirk.

The six-month scheme got underway this week.

The first first stage is to install a temporary bridge over the rail line between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Work will be done at night between now and December when trains are not running.

The existing bridge is due for demolition in early 2025.

Utilities connections will be transferred to the temporary bridge and reconnected when the main rebuild is complete.

Network Rail project manager Allison Flannagan said: “We know Craigo Road is important for connecting the communities in the area and that’s why we’re creating a temporary bridge to allow vehicles continued access during the project.

“Replacing a bridge is a significant undertaking and we understand the impact the project will have for people who live closest to the works.

“The approach we’re taking to demolish and replace the permanent bridge is the safest and most efficient way to undertake the work required.

“We’re grateful for the patience of the local community and road users.”

