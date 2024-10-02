Why have traffic-free zones at Angus primary schools become council car crash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have traffic-free zones at Angus primary schools become council car crash?

Just three out of nine schemes will be made permanent at Angus primaries in the latest phase of the school-friendly traffic programme.

By Graham Brown
Councils across Tayside have implemented traffic-free zones around schools. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Councils across Tayside have implemented traffic-free zones around schools. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus councillors say “lessons must be learned” from a traffic ban plan around local primaries which caused “agony” for local communities.

It came as just three new school-friendly zones from a list of nine across the district got the green light.

Others were rejected because of a community backlash to recent trials or because they had not delivered the hoped for results.

One Arbroath campaigner claims residents had a zone “forced upon them…using bullying and dirty tactics.”

Kendra Wales led a fight against a second school-friendly zone at Muirfield primary.

She said residents would have “no hesitation” going to the Ombudsman if they do not feel a formal complaint already lodged with the council is properly dealt with.

“We’ve felt undermined, not listened to and disempowered,” she said.

In another location, Newtyle, a test run led to the community council resigning en masse in protest over council “arrogance”.

And Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart raised money questions after being told it costs £17,000-per-school to make the scheme permanent.

“It just seems we’re very good at doing things at great cost and it’s not worked out as we’d hoped,” he said.

What happened to the latest proposals?

School-friendly zones have been successfully introduced at a number of locations.

They ban vehicles from around the primary gates at the start and end of the school day.

Improving safety is a key aim, but the schemes are also designed to raise air quality and encourage active travel.

However, officials came under fire when they admitted speed surveys had not been carried in the latest trials.

It was put down to an “oversight”.

And there was no air quality data for some schools due to “technical issues”.

Letham primary school in Angus.
A school-friendly zone at Letham primary will become permanent. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

The outcome for permanent school-friendly zones in the latest phase was:

  • Andover, Brechin: Rejected 11 votes to 5
  • Carlogie, Carnoustie: Approved 9 votes to 7
  • Letham: Approved 14 votes to 2
  • Liff: Approved
  • Southesk, Montrose: Rejected
  • Muirfield, Arbroath: Rejected
  • Maisondieu, Brechin: Rejected 11 votes to 5
  • Seaview, Monifieth: Rejected
  • Newtyle: Rejected

Scheme caused ‘huge stress’

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said she was “lost for words” after hearing Ms Wales’ presentation to the committee about the angst it had caused locally.

“I’m quite appalled actually,” she added.

And Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said the school-friendly scheme had caused “huge stress” in Newtyle.

“The process has raised questions over meaningful engagement and…front-end communication with communities prior to implementing new initiatives, changes or pilots.”

Forfar member Ross Greig said: “As an experiment I think it’s gone quite badly wrong in numerous places.”

