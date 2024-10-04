Job-hunting support for more than 50 Brechin blinds factory staff facing Christmas sack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Job-hunting support for more than 50 Brechin blinds factory staff facing Christmas sack

The Scottish Government's multi-agency PACE programme has been triggered for staff at Stevens Scotland in Brechin as the window blinds maker is set to close after more than 50 years.

By Graham Brown
Stevens Scotland staff in Brechin have been told they will lose their jobs before Christmas. Image: Google
Stevens Scotland staff in Brechin have been told they will lose their jobs before Christmas. Image: Google

Brechin factory staff facing the axe days before Christmas are being offered top-level support in their quest to find new jobs.

It is thought more than 50 workers at window blinds manufacturer Stevens Scotland are being made redundant.

They were told this week their last day of work will be December 20.

The Denburn Way factory is earmarked to cease trading at the end of December.

It will end more than 50 years of production at what was one of the town’s most successful private employers.

Brechin blow comes almost a decade after takeover

The family-founded firm was bought over by Dutch-based blinds industry giant Hunter Douglas in 2015.

Company bosses have yet to confirm the exact number of job losses or the reasons behind the Brechin decision.

Stevens prided itself on the loyalty of its staff.

Its website boasts: “Our committed team possess the most extensive knowledge within the industry, due to our average employee length of service being 13 years.”

Brechin blinds firm Stevens Scotland is closing.
Stevens Scotland factory sits near Brechin’s former Denburn Works. Image: Google

Some employees have spent their entire working lives there.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said the prospect of having to find a new job would be “terrifying” for them.

One employee said this week: “We knew it was coming.

“But it’s obviously not great to be told you’re going to be out of work five days before Christmas.”

PACE support scheme triggered

Angus Council has revealed it launched talks with the company after the Brechin jobs threat emerged in an “operational review”.

The scale of redundancies has led to a multi-agency Scottish Government scheme being implemented.

A council spokesperson said: “Officers previously met with the general manager of Stevens in September to discuss the situation with the business in Brechin and the process they were undertaking.

“Due to the scale of potential redundancies, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) was triggered.”

It is led by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and includes the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through Jobcentre Plus, the council, Citizens Advice, colleges and training providers.

“PACE provides free advice and support to help minimise the impact for people and businesses facing redundancy,” the council added.

“SDS have also been in contact with the business.

“It was agreed at the meeting the skills and employability team from Angus Council along with support from welfare rights will carry out some workshops with staff.

“This support will include assisting with CVs and application forms, interview prep, speaking to employers on their behalf and support with financial advice and support with benefits.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson's family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time…
The A90 Forfar Road/Claverhouse Road junction in Dundee
40-minute traffic delays on A90 north of Dundee
Scott Donaldson inspired superhero Bananaman.
Montrose man, 49, who was inspiration for Bananaman dies suddenly
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid hits the buffers
Carnousite Author Ed James.
Carnoustie author, 46, recalls how drinking ice-cold smoothie nearly killed him
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus council leader distances himself from Iran-linked accounts promoting Scottish independence
7

Conversation