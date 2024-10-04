Job-hunting support for more than 50 Brechin blinds factory staff facing Christmas sack

Brechin factory staff facing the axe days before Christmas are being offered top-level support in their quest to find new jobs.

It is thought more than 50 workers at window blinds manufacturer Stevens Scotland are being made redundant.

They were told this week their last day of work will be December 20.

The Denburn Way factory is earmarked to cease trading at the end of December.

It will end more than 50 years of production at what was one of the town’s most successful private employers.

Brechin blow comes almost a decade after takeover

The family-founded firm was bought over by Dutch-based blinds industry giant Hunter Douglas in 2015.

Company bosses have yet to confirm the exact number of job losses or the reasons behind the Brechin decision.

Stevens prided itself on the loyalty of its staff.

Its website boasts: “Our committed team possess the most extensive knowledge within the industry, due to our average employee length of service being 13 years.”

Some employees have spent their entire working lives there.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said the prospect of having to find a new job would be “terrifying” for them.

One employee said this week: “We knew it was coming.

“But it’s obviously not great to be told you’re going to be out of work five days before Christmas.”

PACE support scheme triggered

Angus Council has revealed it launched talks with the company after the Brechin jobs threat emerged in an “operational review”.

The scale of redundancies has led to a multi-agency Scottish Government scheme being implemented.

A council spokesperson said: “Officers previously met with the general manager of Stevens in September to discuss the situation with the business in Brechin and the process they were undertaking.

“Due to the scale of potential redundancies, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) was triggered.”

It is led by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and includes the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through Jobcentre Plus, the council, Citizens Advice, colleges and training providers.

“PACE provides free advice and support to help minimise the impact for people and businesses facing redundancy,” the council added.

“SDS have also been in contact with the business.

“It was agreed at the meeting the skills and employability team from Angus Council along with support from welfare rights will carry out some workshops with staff.

“This support will include assisting with CVs and application forms, interview prep, speaking to employers on their behalf and support with financial advice and support with benefits.”