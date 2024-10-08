Clock ticking for Harley-Davidson group hoping to buy historic Angus cottage

Harley-Davidson fans have just weeks to save a piece of the storied motorcycle marque’s Angus history.

They have been given an extension to the £55,000 crowdfunding campaign set up to help buy Netherton Cottage near Brechin.

And organisers say just £3 from bikers worldwide who have shown an interest in the story would take them to their goal.

The cottage a few miles west of Brechin was the 19th century home of the Davidson family, which gave its name to the famous make after emigrating to the United States.

It was restored a number of years ago. And since then it has attracted Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from around the world.

In 2014 it was visited by Jean Davidson, the granddaughter of one of the company’s founders.

Davidson cottage could be cleared

But the cottage is up for sale and the Davidson Legacy Preservation Group fear the 300-year-old property could be bulldozed to make way for new housing.

The group has been promised £250,000 from the UK Government’s community ownership fund.

It must make up the rest in match funding.

And despite worldwide interest in the project, the funding campaign is only creeping towards its goal.

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken says they now have just a few weeks to harness the global interest.

They recently met with officials from the community ownership fund.

“We received crucial feedback,” said Nyree.

“We must raise the full amount of match funding now by the end of November.

“This extra time is invaluable and we must show progress.

“We will be having regular meetings with the COF who are monitoring us closely as we near the deadline.

“There are no guarantees.

“But as long as we have the full amount of match funding in place, they advised us we can then apply for an extension to allow us extra time to get the conveyancing completed.

“This is a tight deadline but we can achieve it.”

27,000 people view Harley-Davidson campaign page

She said: “91 people have donated to our GoFundMe campaign and will be automatically entered to win a Harley-Davidson family memories book signed by Jean and Jon Davidson.”

Nyree added: “Our page reached 27,000 people within a week of the launch.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.

“If everyone took a moment to just donate £3 this challenge would have been done,” she said.

“It is more than just a building, or museum; it’s a symbol of our community’s history and a potential catalyst for positive change.”

The group wants it to become a community hub, hosting events, workshops and gatherings for people – not just motorcyclists – to enjoy.