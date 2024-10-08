Clock ticking for Harley-Davidson group hoping to buy historic Angus cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clock ticking for Harley-Davidson group hoping to buy historic Angus cottage

A funding deadline has been extended for enthusiasts trying to save the 19th century Davidson family home a few miles from Brechin.

By Graham Brown
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Harley-Davidson fans have just weeks to save a piece of the storied motorcycle marque’s Angus history.

They have been given an extension to the £55,000 crowdfunding campaign set up to help buy Netherton Cottage near Brechin.

And organisers say just £3 from bikers worldwide who have shown an interest in the story would take them to their goal.

The cottage a few miles west of Brechin was the 19th century home of the Davidson family, which gave its name to the famous make after emigrating to the United States.

It was restored a number of years ago. And since then it has attracted Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from around the world.

In 2014 it was visited by Jean Davidson, the granddaughter of one of the company’s founders.

Davidson cottage could be cleared

But the cottage is up for sale and the Davidson Legacy Preservation Group fear the 300-year-old property could be bulldozed to make way for new housing.

The group has been promised £250,000 from the UK Government’s community ownership fund.

It must make up the rest in match funding.

And despite worldwide interest in the project, the funding campaign is only creeping towards its goal.

Netherton Cottage near Brechin was the historic home of the Davidson motorcycle family.
Bikers admire the interior of the Davidson cottage: Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken says they now have just a few weeks to harness the global interest.

They recently met with officials from the community ownership fund.

“We received crucial feedback,” said Nyree.

“We must raise the full amount of match funding now by the end of November.

“This extra time is invaluable and we must show progress.

“We will be having regular meetings with the COF who are monitoring us closely as we near the deadline.

“There are no guarantees.

“But as long as we have the full amount of match funding in place, they advised us we can then apply for an extension to allow us extra time to get the conveyancing completed.

“This is a tight deadline but we can achieve it.”

27,000 people view Harley-Davidson campaign page

She said: “91 people have donated to our GoFundMe campaign and will be automatically entered to win a Harley-Davidson family memories book signed by Jean and Jon Davidson.”

Nyree added: “Our page reached 27,000 people within a week of the launch.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.

“If everyone took a moment to just donate £3 this challenge would have been done,” she said.

“It is more than just a building, or museum; it’s a symbol of our community’s history and a potential catalyst for positive change.”

The group wants it to become a community hub, hosting events, workshops and gatherings for people – not just motorcyclists – to enjoy.

