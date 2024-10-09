Arbroath British Legion bar worker wins £21k payout after bosses slashed hours when he reported safety hazards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath British Legion bar worker wins £21k payout after bosses slashed hours when he reported safety hazards

James Berrie had his wages docked and was unfairly dismissed from his position as assistant bar manager.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Royal British Legion in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
The Royal British Legion in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

A former Arbroath British Legion bar worker has won a £21k payout at an employment tribunal.

James Berrie was unfairly dismissed as an assistant bar manager after he reported health and safety concerns to bosses at the Helen Street club.

He said that items, including tables or stacks of chairs, were left blocking exits at the Helen Street bar and that other items were being left as trip hazards.

He also claimed that his employer had breached his contract and made unauthorised deductions from his wages.

British Legion bar worker suspended after reporting health and safety concerns

Employment Judge Kemp awarded Berrie £21,039.29 after a hearing in Dundee.

He found that the bar worker had been unfairly dismissed and suffered detriment for making a “protected disclosure”.

He also found that the Royal British Legion Scotland Arbroath and District Branch made unauthorised deductions from Berrie’s wages and failed to provide a statement of changes to his employment.

Berrie was employed at the bar for around 14 years before his dismissal in October 2023.

The tribunal heard that he had reported concerns about the bar manager and health and safety fears verbally to chairman David Findlay in July 2023 and later to Lisa Robb, who took over the role.

He was suspended from work in September of that year on allegations of bullying and harassment.

Arbroath bar worker quit after ‘breach of contract’

Berrie was then informed during a meeting in October that his work hours would be reduced from 20 per week to just five.

Days later he wrote to the bar terminating his employment claiming a breach of contract, and stated that he believed he had “suffered detriment due to ‘whistleblowing'”.

He also did not receive payment for two days of work on October 14 and 15.

The judgement said the circumstances of the termination of employment “did amount in law to dismissal” as there was a “breach of the implied term as to trust and confidence”.

It added that the British Legion had imposed “disciplinary sanction without any form of advance notice or hearing.” 

Judge Kemp added: “I was satisfied that the claimant had a reasonable belief that there were issues of health and safety from the blocking or partial blocking of exits that could be a risk in the event of fire, and that he had a reasonable belief that that was in the public interest when disclosing them orally to Ms Robb.”

The British Legion has been contacted for comment.

Conversation