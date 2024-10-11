‘Potential missing child’ in Forfar traced safe and well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Potential missing child’ in Forfar traced safe and well

Officers started searching a country park after reports of a missing child.

By Andrew Robson
The child was reported missing from Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Supplied by Scottish Water
The child was reported missing from Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Supplied by Scottish Water

A ‘potential missing child’ in Forfar has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed for information after being contacted by a member of the public today.

They said they had been approached by a woman saying she could not find her child in Forfar Loch Country Park at around 2:15pm.

Officers began a full search of the park, and in an online appeal said: “Around 2.15pm this afternoon, a member of the public called police to say they had been approached by a woman in the park saying she could not find her child.

“A full search of park is under way.

“Officers also received information the mother and child were seen leaving the park, perhaps in a dark coloured car, so it’s possible no child is missing.

“However, officers need to verify this as a matter of urgency.”

‘Missing’ Forfar child ‘traced safe and well’

Shortly after it was shared on Facebook, police confirmed: “With reference to our previous post about a potential missing child in the Forfar Loch Country Park area we are pleased to confirm that the mother and child have been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Conversation