‘Potential missing child’ in Forfar traced safe and well

A ‘potential missing child’ in Forfar has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed for information after being contacted by a member of the public today.

They said they had been approached by a woman saying she could not find her child in Forfar Loch Country Park at around 2:15pm.

Officers began a full search of the park, and in an online appeal said: “Around 2.15pm this afternoon, a member of the public called police to say they had been approached by a woman in the park saying she could not find her child.

“A full search of park is under way.

“Officers also received information the mother and child were seen leaving the park, perhaps in a dark coloured car, so it’s possible no child is missing.

“However, officers need to verify this as a matter of urgency.”

Shortly after it was shared on Facebook, police confirmed: “With reference to our previous post about a potential missing child in the Forfar Loch Country Park area we are pleased to confirm that the mother and child have been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”