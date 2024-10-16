Monifieth path finally re-opens after 4-year planning row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth path finally re-opens after 4-year planning row

The right-of-way off Ferry Road has been at the centre of Angus Council enforcement action after it was blocked off during the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Locals are already enjoying the re-opened path off Ferry Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A Monifieth right-of-way is finally back in use after a four-year blockade of the popular path.

The path off Ferry Road was a busy route to the nearby park and a shortcut to Monifieth High School.

But it’s been closed off since the pandemic.

And the owners of a house beside the right-of-way have been in a four-year planning battle with Angus Council.

They shut the path in 2020 after buying the property.

Monifieth Ferry Road right-of-way closure.
A skip was previously used to block the path. Image: DC Thomson

The couple had title to the land, which serves as both a path and access to the house.

And they said they had blocked it over safety fears for people walking on it.

Dog walkers had also thrown poo-filled bags into their garden while walking by, they claimed.

Council survey led to enforcement

But a council survey revealed it had been a well-used right-of-way for more than 25 years.

Half of those who responded said they used it at least once a day.

And in 2022, Angus councillors agreed to pursue enforcement action to have it re-opened.

Monifieth path leading to local park re-opens after access row.
The park path was at the centre of a four-year access row. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Plans by the property owners to create a new access and raise the height of the boundary wall to protect their privacy were approved in 2023.

However, earlier this week the gate blocking the right-of-way was unlocked.

Locals say they are glad to see the path back.

Ferry Road right-of-way in Monifieth.
The re-opened path off Ferry Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“This has been something in the order of four years since it was illegally closed off,” said one.

“It’s been a bit of a saga.”

“Prompted by many residents, Angus Council continued to press to get it reopened.

“But there has been a lot of heel-dragging.

“It’s only just re-opened, but there are already many locals happy they can use this path again.”

Conversation