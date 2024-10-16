Monifieth path finally re-opens after 4-year planning row

A Monifieth right-of-way is finally back in use after a four-year blockade of the popular path.

The path off Ferry Road was a busy route to the nearby park and a shortcut to Monifieth High School.

But it’s been closed off since the pandemic.

And the owners of a house beside the right-of-way have been in a four-year planning battle with Angus Council.

They shut the path in 2020 after buying the property.

The couple had title to the land, which serves as both a path and access to the house.

And they said they had blocked it over safety fears for people walking on it.

Dog walkers had also thrown poo-filled bags into their garden while walking by, they claimed.

Council survey led to enforcement

But a council survey revealed it had been a well-used right-of-way for more than 25 years.

Half of those who responded said they used it at least once a day.

And in 2022, Angus councillors agreed to pursue enforcement action to have it re-opened.

Plans by the property owners to create a new access and raise the height of the boundary wall to protect their privacy were approved in 2023.

However, earlier this week the gate blocking the right-of-way was unlocked.

Locals say they are glad to see the path back.

“This has been something in the order of four years since it was illegally closed off,” said one.

“It’s been a bit of a saga.”

“Prompted by many residents, Angus Council continued to press to get it reopened.

“But there has been a lot of heel-dragging.

“It’s only just re-opened, but there are already many locals happy they can use this path again.”