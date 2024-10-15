Gallery: Courier readers capture ‘comet of the century’ in stunning photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gallery: Courier readers capture ‘comet of the century’ in stunning photos

Comet A3 - last seen more than 80,000 years ago - was clearly visible on Monday night.

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, comet
The comet over Kirriemuir. Image: Brian Forsyth, Kirriemuir Photographic Society
By Lindsey Hamilton

Courier readers have captured stunning photos of the ‘comet of the century’.

Clear skies ensured Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, was visible across the northern hemisphere on Monday night.

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) has labelled it the “comet of the century” due to its high level of brightness.

The phenomenon occurs every 80,000 years – meaning Neanderthals were walking the planet when the comet was last visible from Earth.

Comet A3 was visible in the southern hemisphere between 27 September and 2 October.

On Saturday it was at its closest point to the Earth in its 80,000-year orbit, and should still be visible in the northern hemisphere until October 30.

Readers’ pics of the comet

Courier readers managed to capture fantastic photos of the comet.

Among them is an incredible one taken by Auchterarder woman Carly Keiller.

She is cabin crew and managed to take her pic from a flight after taking off from Barcelona on Sunday.

Charlotte Smith also snapped the comet from Dundee Law.

Did you see comet A3? Send your photos to livenews@thecourier.co.uk for the chance to be featured.

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
The comet over Barcelona. Image: Carly Keiller
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
Over Carrot Hill in Angus. Image: Brian Stewart.
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
The comet over Perth. Image: Laura McGlashan.
comet
The comet over Forfar. Image: Philip Milne

More from Angus & The Mearns

Barry Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.
Angus caravan park residents forced to make 14-mile round trip for post in Royal…
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh.
Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries
A new-look leisure complex is to be developed at Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath. Image: Andrew Black Design
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath caravan park leisure complex revamp and Glamis pub comeback
Proposal in Forfar.
Forfar farmers son proposes to partner with 124 straw bales
montrose rats
Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
More than 65,000 blue bins will eventually be rolled out across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly
7
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club
An interior shot of 5 Park Avenue in Carnoustie. Image: Future Property Auctions
Carnoustie town centre restaurant premises on offer at auction for under £150k
The child was reported missing from Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Supplied by Scottish Water
'Potential missing child' in Forfar traced safe and well

Conversation