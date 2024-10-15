Gallery: Courier readers capture ‘comet of the century’ in stunning photos

Courier readers have captured stunning photos of the ‘comet of the century’.

Clear skies ensured Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, was visible across the northern hemisphere on Monday night.

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) has labelled it the “comet of the century” due to its high level of brightness.

The phenomenon occurs every 80,000 years – meaning Neanderthals were walking the planet when the comet was last visible from Earth.

Comet A3 was visible in the southern hemisphere between 27 September and 2 October.

On Saturday it was at its closest point to the Earth in its 80,000-year orbit, and should still be visible in the northern hemisphere until October 30.

Readers’ pics of the comet

Courier readers managed to capture fantastic photos of the comet.

Among them is an incredible one taken by Auchterarder woman Carly Keiller.

She is cabin crew and managed to take her pic from a flight after taking off from Barcelona on Sunday.

Charlotte Smith also snapped the comet from Dundee Law.

Did you see comet A3? Send your photos to livenews@thecourier.co.uk for the chance to be featured.