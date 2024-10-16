Fire-ravaged Monifieth McDonalds set to reopen more than a year after horror blaze

A Monifieth McDonalds restaurant is set to reopen more than a year after a horror fire.

The Ethiebeaton Park outlet is being rebuilt with a projected opening date of December 3.

The fast food restaurant was left in ruins following the fire in the early hours of November 21 2023.

Fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine inside the diner.

Plans to rebuild the fast-food store were approved earlier this year, and work began in August.

Nick McPartland, the franchisee behind the operation, told The Courier: “The restaurant is now watertight so work can start on the inside and I expect everything will start coming together pretty rapidly now.

“December 3 has been set as the projected opening date and I’m very confident we make that target.”

Mr McPartland, who runs several other outlets in the area, said it’s been an “uncertain year” for everyone involved.

He added: “At the time of the fire, I had four restaurants in total, so to lose 25% of the business had a massive impact.

“Additionally, there were around 120 members of staff who had to be relocated to other restaurants.

“Unfortunately some part-time staff left due to increased journey times however people have got back in touch when building work started at the site.

“When we reopen the Monifieth restaurant will employ around 95 members of staff which will rise to previous levels within a couple of months.”

He also thanked Angus Council for their support as the project nears completion.

He said: “The year has flown in, it’s incredible we are planning to reopen the franchise just over a year after the fire.

“Angus Council has been incredibly supportive of the plans considering the amount of work required.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back at the Monifieth restaurant.”