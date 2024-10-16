Fire-ravaged Monifieth McDonalds set to reopen more than a year after horror blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire-ravaged Monifieth McDonalds set to reopen more than a year after horror blaze

It's estimated the Ethiebeaton Park restaurant will open before Christmas.

Fire crews tackled the blaze for over 10-hours.
Fire crews tackled the blaze for over 10-hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

A Monifieth McDonalds restaurant is set to reopen more than a year after a horror fire.

The Ethiebeaton Park outlet is being rebuilt with a projected opening date of December 3.

The fast food restaurant was left in ruins following the fire in the early hours of November 21 2023.

McDonald's near Monifieth on fire.
The fire in November 2023. Image: Nicola Clark
The fire-hit Monifieth McDonalds
The fire-hit restaurant was demolished last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine inside the diner.

Plans to rebuild the fast-food store were approved earlier this year, and work began in August.

Nick McPartland, the franchisee behind the operation, told The Courier: “The restaurant is now watertight so work can start on the inside and I expect everything will start coming together pretty rapidly now.

“December 3 has been set as the projected opening date and I’m very confident we make that target.”

Nick McPartland, the Monifieth McDonald’s franchisee.
Nick McPartland, the Monifieth McDonald's franchisee. Image: DC Thomson

Mr McPartland, who runs several other outlets in the area, said it’s been an “uncertain year” for everyone involved.

He added: “At the time of the fire, I had four restaurants in total, so to lose 25% of the business had a massive impact.

“Additionally, there were around 120 members of staff who had to be relocated to other restaurants.

“Unfortunately some part-time staff left due to increased journey times however people have got back in touch when building work started at the site.

“When we reopen the Monifieth restaurant will employ around 95 members of staff which will rise to previous levels within a couple of months.”

Construction of the new restaurant Monifieth McDonald's started in August.
Construction of the new restaurant started in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He also thanked Angus Council for their support as the project nears completion.

He said: “The year has flown in, it’s incredible we are planning to reopen the franchise just over a year after the fire.

Angus Council has been incredibly supportive of the plans considering the amount of work required.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back at the Monifieth restaurant.”

Conversation