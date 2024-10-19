IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on

October 19 2023.

A date forever etched in the history of the east of Scotland – and Brechin in particular.

The day Storm Babet struck.

Torrential rain and high winds brought chaos to communities – at a deadly cost.

Brechin was thrust into the national news spotlight as hundreds were forced from their homes by unprecedented levels in the River South Esk.

Many have still to return – and might never if some predictions turn out to be true.

But the devastation reached far beyond the boundaries of the historic cathedral city.

Upriver the floodwaters brought a repeat of previous misery for the people of Finavon, Tannadice and Justinhaugh.

Across the Aberdeenshire border, Marykirk was the scene of tragedy.

And while rural communities bore the brunt, urban suburbs like Monifieth saw Babet bring its worst flooding for 40 years.

Here, in pictures, we look at Babet’s destruction and the road to recovery in the 12 months since.

The road to recovery