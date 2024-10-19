IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on

The events of October 19 2023 changed the lives of people in Brechin and beyond forever.

Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
A young boy is carried to safety in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Graham Brown

October 19 2023.

A date forever etched in the history of the east of Scotland – and Brechin in particular.

The day Storm Babet struck.

Torrential rain and high winds brought chaos to communities – at a deadly cost.

Brechin was thrust into the national news spotlight as hundreds were forced from their homes by unprecedented levels in the River South Esk.

Many have still to return – and might never if some predictions turn out to be true.

But the devastation reached far beyond the boundaries of the historic cathedral city.

Upriver the floodwaters brought a repeat of previous misery for the people of Finavon, Tannadice and Justinhaugh.

Across the Aberdeenshire border, Marykirk was the scene of tragedy.

And while rural communities bore the brunt, urban suburbs like Monifieth saw Babet bring its worst flooding for 40 years.

Here, in pictures, we look at Babet’s destruction and the road to recovery in the 12 months since.
Brechin resident puts sandbags at door as Storm Babet approaches.
One Brechin residents puts sandbags outside his door as Brechin braces itself for Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin OAP puts up floodgate ahead of Storm Babet.
River Street resident Ian Stewart at his garden floodgate which proved powerless against the might of Babet. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Emergency crews in Brechin on Thursday, October 19 2023
Emergency crews in Brechin on the night of Thursday October 19. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin evacuation during Storm Babet in 2023.
The evacuation of Brechin residents from their homes gets under way. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin Storm Babet destruction.
The catastrophic scene Brechin woke to after the South Esk breached the town’s flood defences. Image: Paul Reid
Residents evacuated in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Hundreds of residents were rescued. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin has ended up underwater
River Street in Brechin was engulfed. Image: Paul Reid
Boats rescue Brechin residents
The Angus town was at the centre of a major multi-agency rescue operation. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin residents rescued during Storm Babet.
Brechin residents were rescued by boat during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet clean-up in Brechin.
A worker picks up a fish from the street in the aftermath of Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin resident led to safety during Strom Babet.
Laura Demontis and her family pet are led to safety. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
OAP rescued in Brechin during Storm Babet.
A resident is carried to safety. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Brechin Bridge wall destroyed by Storm Babet.
The Brechin Bridge wall on River Street collapsed. Image: Paul Reid
Bridgend Bar clear up in Brechin after Storm Babet.
The clear-up underway in Brechin’s Bridgend Bar. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Flooding at Justinhaugh Bridge, north of the A90.
Flooding at Justinhaugh Bridge, north of the A90. Image: Ivan Laird
The scale of flooding in Tannadice at first light on Friday. Image: Chris Noble
Flooding on Milton Place, Monifieth, during Storm Babet. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Flooding at Finavon during Storm Babet.
Finavon beside the A90 was devastated by Storm Babet.
storm babet Brechin caravan park
Brenda and Alex Lamour in their flood-hit Brechin home. Image: Paul Reid

 

Bridge of Dun station flooded during Storm Babet.
The scene at Bridge of Dun station. Image: Caledonian Railway
Bridge of Dun destroyed by Storm Babet.
Damage to the historic Bridge of Dun spanning the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid
Humza Yousaf at Brechin following Storm Babet.
Former First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking to emergency personnel on the banks of the South Esk a few days after the disaster. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin resident after Storm Babet wrecked his home.
David Scott looks through a ruined photo album in one of the bedrooms of his Brechin bungalow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ian Stewart in his flooded River Street home. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Finavon resident surveys Storm Babet flood damage.
Sandy Nicoll surveys the new damage to the Finavon home he had been due to move back into following a previous flood. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Babet flood damage in Brechin.
Floodwater from the River South Esk left houses uninhabitable. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
East Mill caravan site in Brechin after Storm Babet.
Scott Murray of East Mill Caravan Site surveys the Storm damage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The road to recovery

Brechin pipe band practice in temporary home after Storm Babet.
City of Brechin Pipe Band members during practice in a temporary hall after being flooded out of the their home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
David Scott's flooded home has been completely stripped out. Six months after Storm Babet, he's looking forward to returning. Image: Kim Cessford.
David Scott’s surveying his stripped-out Brechin home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin fire crew open day after Storm Babet
Alfie McLeod (3) met Brechin firefighters Emma MacKinnon and Crew Commander John Cooper at a station open day where residents had a change to thank the local emergency services. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin resident Ian Stewart return home after Storm Babet.
Ian Stewart at his garden gate on River Street on the eve of Storm Babet’s fist anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin residents home after Storm Babet.
David Scott is still to return to his home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
June Soutar lost her job as a senior staff nurse as a result of stress and ill-health caused by Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bridge of Dun repairs after Storm Babet.
Repair work at Bridge of Dun is continuing. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Conversation