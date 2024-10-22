Brother’s tribute to ‘caring’ Forfar mum, 37, who died after cardiac arrest

A “caring” Forfar mum has died after suffering her second cardiac arrest.

Annmarie Ewart, 37, took unwell at her home on October 11.

She was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, where she died on October 17 having never regained consciousness.

The mother of five-year-old Bear died with her family at her hospital bedside.

Annmarie never regained consciousness

Her devastated brother William Milligan, 25, from Kirriemuir, was with her when she died.

He said the family are still waiting to hear the outcome of a postmortem.

However, they claim a slight delay in Annmarie being discovered after her cardiac arrest led to complications.

William said: “An ambulance was called and paramedics managed to revive her at home and take her to hospital.

“Annmarie was kept in an induced coma but sadly she didn’t make it and died with myself and other family members at her bedside.

“We are all absolutely devastated.”

Animal-lover Annmarie ‘was a bit of a Dr Dollittle’

Annmarie grew up in Kirriemuir, attending Southmuir Primary School and Webster’s High School.

“She loved animals, probably more than people,” William said.

“After she left school she went to work in a few different animal centres and sanctuaries.

“She loved all animals: dogs, cats, ponies, gerbils, rats, you name it – she was a bit of a Dr Dolittle!”

William said Annmarie found it difficult to work after her first cardiac arrest at the age of 30.

She then had Bear and became a full-time mum.

William said: “She was a great big sister. She had a heart of gold and was so caring.

“She would do anything for anybody.”

Fundraiser pays for funeral costs in 48 hours

After her death, William began a fundraising page to help pay for his sister’s funeral.

“Within 48 hours it had exceeded his target of £3,000.

On the Crowdfunding page, William wrote: “I have unexpectedly lost my older sister, Annmarie Ewart.

“Our mother passed away just shy of 10 years ago, and all other family including myself do not have any means of giving my sister the correct send-off that she so truly deserves.

“Given that Annmarie was only 37, she too didn’t plan for any arrangements prior.

“For Bear’s sake, having a ceremony would give him that understanding of where his mum is, and that she was cared for and loved so much.”

William added: “I am quite overwhelmed and so grateful that more than enough has now been raised from generous donations to give Annmarie a proper send-off and to also allow family and friends a chance to get together afterwards to share memories.”

He said that while no arrangements have yet been made he hopes that Annmarie’s funeral can be held at Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim soon.