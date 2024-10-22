Former Arbroath fish and chip shop reopening as Latin American and Mexican restaurant

A Latin American and Mexican restaurant is taking over a former fish and chip shop in Arbroath.

The Marina on Ladybridge Street shut earlier this month but will reopen as San Diego restaurant and bar.

The venue has been described as a “new dining concept” offering burgers, tacos and “handcrafted cocktails”.

The restaurant is undergoing renovation and is due to open on November 1.

Former Arbroath chippy reopening as restaurant with ‘new dining concept’

A spokesperson for San Diego said: “Our venue, San Diego, is a new dining concept that fills a space within the market for a trendy new spot to enjoy food and drinks.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the growing and vibrant community of Arbroath and can’t wait to show everyone what we have to offer.

“Our location, on the picturesque harbour of Arbroath, is the ideal spot for us to capture both local trade and tourism.

“We’re dedicated to hitting the nail on the head when it comes to the environment, offerings and service.

“We’re in the process of renovating both floors of the venue and are confident our menus and service will give locals another reason to want to enjoy all the town has to offer.

“Our passion for the San Diego brand is what drives us to deliver an unforgettable experience for our customers and we cant wait to share that with the local community of Arbroath.”

According to the San Diego Arbroath Facebook page, the restaurant will offer a “fusion of Latin American and Mexican flavours”.

The menu will include “irresistible smash burgers” as well as tacos and small plates.

There will also be a variety of signature cocktails and a “unique” tequila flight.

The Marina fish and chip shop announced its closure earlier this month after more than six years.

At the time, the owner of the restaurant teased “exciting plans” for a new concept within the premises.