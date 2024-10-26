New dog adventure parks open near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New dog adventure parks open near Dundee

Unleashed is behind the facilities at Ethiebeaton Farm.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Nikki McDonald, Gordon Hood, Fergus McDonald and Ben McDonald, with pooches Maggie and Skye, and up top pooch Barley and Jamie McDonald at Unleashed near Dundee.
Left to right: Nikki McDonald, Gordon Hood, Fergus McDonald and Ben McDonald, with pooches Maggie and Skye, and up top pooch Barley and Jamie McDonald at the new dog park near Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Three new dog adventure parks have opened near Dundee.

Unleashed is behind the facilities at Ethiebeaton Farm, just to the north of Monifieth.

A total of three parks have been created on the land, owned by the McDonald family, offering a recreational space for owners and their pets.

Each park can hold up to eight dogs at a time.

Gordon Hood, owner of Unleashed, told The Courier: “We launched in East Lothian four years ago.

Unleashed dog parks near Dundee building on firm’s success

“We’re farmers and we decided to develop large adventure parks that are bigger than your usual dog parks.

“We built some good kit and installed agility equipment, as well as creating sensory gardens for the dogs – and it was a massive success.

“We then opened up in Midlothian and that was also a success.

“We received an inquiry from the landowner of Ethiebeaton Farm who asked if we could do the same thing on the farmland so we supported them with the application and decided to develop dog adventure parks at the site.”

Flynn being a perfect model at Unleashed near Dundee.
Fox red labrador Flynn, two-and-a-half, being a perfect model. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

Gordon Hood with some of the dogs at Unleashed near Dundee.
Gordon Hood in the field with some of the pooches. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gordon, 45, says first-time visitors are given an introductory session where their pet’s vaccination records are checked.

He said: “We show (the owner) the safest way to use the parks.

“After the introduction session, they are able to come in for regular sessions and can book private sessions as well.

“We try to cater to all dog types and keep it safe for anyone using the place.

“There are lots of reasons why people want to use the parks as they provide a safe and enclosed space.

Teddy the Dachshund at Unleashed near Dundee.
Teddy the Dachshund shows off her skills. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Maggie at Unleashed near Dundee.
Maggie, three, enjoys some ball time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They might have poor recall with their dog, they could be disabled or it could be a young mother with a pram and we provide the security and knowledge that they’ll get their dog back.

“Hopefully people enjoy coming here and realise they’re not far from Broughty Ferry or Monifieth so it’s accessible.”

The landowners of Ethiebeaton Farm will be running the site on the ground, with Unleashed handling the online platform.

