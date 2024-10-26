New dog adventure parks open near Dundee

Three new dog adventure parks have opened near Dundee.

Unleashed is behind the facilities at Ethiebeaton Farm, just to the north of Monifieth.

A total of three parks have been created on the land, owned by the McDonald family, offering a recreational space for owners and their pets.

Each park can hold up to eight dogs at a time.

Gordon Hood, owner of Unleashed, told The Courier: “We launched in East Lothian four years ago.

“We’re farmers and we decided to develop large adventure parks that are bigger than your usual dog parks.

“We built some good kit and installed agility equipment, as well as creating sensory gardens for the dogs – and it was a massive success.

“We then opened up in Midlothian and that was also a success.

“We received an inquiry from the landowner of Ethiebeaton Farm who asked if we could do the same thing on the farmland so we supported them with the application and decided to develop dog adventure parks at the site.”

Gordon, 45, says first-time visitors are given an introductory session where their pet’s vaccination records are checked.

He said: “We show (the owner) the safest way to use the parks.

“After the introduction session, they are able to come in for regular sessions and can book private sessions as well.

“We try to cater to all dog types and keep it safe for anyone using the place.

“There are lots of reasons why people want to use the parks as they provide a safe and enclosed space.

“They might have poor recall with their dog, they could be disabled or it could be a young mother with a pram and we provide the security and knowledge that they’ll get their dog back.

“Hopefully people enjoy coming here and realise they’re not far from Broughty Ferry or Monifieth so it’s accessible.”

The landowners of Ethiebeaton Farm will be running the site on the ground, with Unleashed handling the online platform.