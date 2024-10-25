Ex-Arbroath lifeboat rises from the ashes to offer funeral services at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ex-Arbroath lifeboat rises from the ashes to offer funeral services at sea

RNLB Inchcape left Arbroath in March after more than 30 years of service and 460 rescue missions.

By Graham Brown
RNLB Inchcape on the slipway at Arbroath for the final time in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RNLB Inchcape on the slipway at Arbroath for the final time in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath’s former all-weather lifeboat is to perform a new role offering families the chance to say a final farewell to their loved ones at sea.

RNLB Inchcape finally departed the Angus town in March.

It was an emotional farewell after more than 30 years of lifesaving service and 460 rescue missions.

RNLB Inchcape leaves Arbroath harbour for the last time.
Lifeboats from Montrose and Broughty Ferry flanked RNLB on her final departure from Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And it came after the controversial replacement of the all-weather Mersey-class boat with an Atlantic 85 inshore rigid inflatable.

Inchcape has now resurfaced as the latest addition to the fleet of a firm which provides memorial services in the English Channel.

Wesley Offshore operates four ex-RNLI lifeboats.

Those take families to scatter the ashes of loved ones on the water.

The lifeboats can carry up to ten people and the firm also offers unattended services.

They also provide anniversary and memorial trips. Services at sea can be live-streamed from on board around the globe.

The firm operates all year round from the base at the mouth of the River Dart.

It said: “Mersey-class lifeboats are versatile all-weather vessels still operated by the RNLI along the coasts of Great Britain and Ireland.

Arbroath's all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape is due for replacement.
RNLB Inchcape was the last slip-launched Mersey-class in Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Our boats have been specially adapted to comfortably accommodate up to ten guests and two crew led by an experienced coxswain.”

Inchcape has been re-named Emilia Wesley. It is currently being re-fitted for the new role.

RNLI decision split Arbroath crew

The controversial Arbroath move tore the local lifeboat crew apart after the RNLI announced the outcome of a coastal review in 2023.

Locals fought to get the charity to change its mind over the type of replacement lifeboat.

The town had been promised a state-of-the-art Shannon-class lifeboat as far back as 2014. But the £2million pride of the RNLI fleet was instead allocated to Broughty Ferry.

The row led to high profile sackings and resignations within the crew.

And many members of Arbroath Lifeboat Guild members resigned from the fundraising group.

In March, the RNLI said Inchcape’s condition would be assessed before making a decision on her future.

And the vessel which saved 12 lives and went to the aid of more than 300 people in her time made a poignant mission before leaving Arbroath.

Arbroath RNLI Robert Lindsay memorial service.
Arbroath lifeboat crew lay a wreath to remember the men of RNLB Robert Lindsay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A year ago this week, a wreath was laid at sea on the 70th anniversary of the Robert Lindsay disaster.

Six crewmen perished when the town lifeboat capsized within sight of the harbour wall on its return from a fateful mission in the Tay estuary in October 1953.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Deborah Edgington MBE
Monifieth woman honoured by the King for helping British nationals in the Canary Islands
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside
Dalhousie Court looks towards Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the town's Championship links. Image: Google
Luxury Carnoustie links Airbnb-style flat approved in face of neighbour revolt
Bob Christie coached Team Scotland's paralympic bowlers to Birmingham 2022 success. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Top Angus coach Bob hopes Glasgow 2026 will bring repeat of para bowls goldrush
Representatives gathered at Links House for the community benefit fund cheques presentation. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base
2
The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar speed campaigners' call for extra safety measures bumped on
3

Conversation