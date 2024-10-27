Five-house plan for dilapidated farm steading near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-house plan for dilapidated farm steading near Brechin

Mains of Farnell has been on Scotland's buildings at risk register for 15 years.

By Graham Brown
The planned layout of the Mains of Farnell development. Image: Archid Architects
The planned layout of the Mains of Farnell development. Image: Archid Architects

A new plan has come forward to put family homes on the site of a ruined Angus steading.

Old sheds at Mains of Farnell, near Brechin have been on Scotland’s buildings at risk register since 2009.

Previous permissions to develop the site have never materialised.

Mains for Farnell steading near Brechin is earmarked for development.
The old steading is beyond saving, developers say. Image: Google

But a new application has been lodged with Angus Council for five homes there.

The collection of dilapidated buildings sits beside the C-class road which runs between the A933 to Brechin and A934 to Montrose.

And the site’s planning history stretches back more than 20 years.

Schemes for five houses received the go-ahead in 2003 and 2009.

Another five-house bid was granted in 2015. In 2023 plans came forward for eight houses, but were later withdrawn.

Detached homes proposed at Mains of Farnell

Current applicant Bee Lifted Property Solutions want to finally bring the brownfield land back into use.

Planning agents Archid Architects say the steading is beyond saving.

“For whatever reason the steading has yet to be developed and it has fallen into such a ruinous state that it is not viable for conversion,” the application states.

“We would suggest the cost of converting historic buildings and these costs have grown significantly over the 21-year period since approvals for development were first sought.”

The latest scheme involves five detached new-build homes.

Development plans for former farm steading site at Farnell, near Brechin.
The planned layout of the Mains of Farnell site looking north. Image: Archid Architects

“Four houses are arranged at the four corners of the steading,” the planning statement adds.

A fifth would be behind an existing roadside cottage.

The applicants say the layout will spare mature trees from the axe.

Stone from the demolished steading would be re-used in a boundary wall for the development.

The houses would be one-and-three-quarter storey, four-bedroom properties with double garages.

“We feel the development is sympathetic to its sensitive site and the wider rural context,” add the applicants.

Angus Council will make a decision on the application in due course.

