Sweet success for latest Kirriemuir Apple Day

Sustainable Kirriemuir has organised a town Apple Day since 2020.

By Graham Brown
Rory Stevenson, 12, was one of the Kirriemuir Apple Day helpers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rory Stevenson, 12, was one of the Kirriemuir Apple Day helpers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir picked ideal autumn conditions to gather in visitors and fruit for the town’s latest Apple Day.

Since 2020, Sustainable Kirriemuir has staged the event as a way to prevent the tasty harvest going to waste.

And on Saturday the latest crop was pressed at the Kirrie Parish Church hall event.

Kirriemuir Apple Day 2024
Graham Topping from Sustainable Kirriemuir washing apples to be pressed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Engagement officer Fiona Cameron said: “Each year, lots of fruit from trees across Kirriemuir go unpicked or unused because there’s too to use at one time or their owners can’t harvest them.

“The aim is to reduce food waste and celebrate local, seasonal food.”

“We make use of surplus fruit donated by people, which would otherwise go to waste, by juicing apples, then pasteurising and selling the juice we make.”

Sustainable Kirriemuir staged an Apple Day in the Parish Church.
Nicola Reed and daughter Caitlin, 2, enjoy the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Apple pressing at Sustainable Kirriemuir event.
The apple presses were kept working throughout the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Money from the event is then invested into the range of projects run by Sustainable Kirriemuir.

It is part of the group’s wider strategy towards a sustainable, net zero community.

Apple Day visitors were updated on the group’s plans for a farm on Kinnordy estate.

Sustainable Kirriemuir Apple Day event.
Engagement officer Fiona Cameron, manager Rhiannon McIntyre and active travel officer Christina Turtle of Sustainable Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pressing apples at Sustainable Kirriemuir apple day event.
Tasty apple juice flowing from the press. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They were also able to try one of Sustainable Kirrie’s e-bikes.

And the group also celebrated its judges commendation in the recent Scottish Land and Estates Helping it Happen Awards.

