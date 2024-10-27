Sweet success for latest Kirriemuir Apple Day

Kirriemuir picked ideal autumn conditions to gather in visitors and fruit for the town’s latest Apple Day.

Since 2020, Sustainable Kirriemuir has staged the event as a way to prevent the tasty harvest going to waste.

And on Saturday the latest crop was pressed at the Kirrie Parish Church hall event.

Engagement officer Fiona Cameron said: “Each year, lots of fruit from trees across Kirriemuir go unpicked or unused because there’s too to use at one time or their owners can’t harvest them.

“The aim is to reduce food waste and celebrate local, seasonal food.”

“We make use of surplus fruit donated by people, which would otherwise go to waste, by juicing apples, then pasteurising and selling the juice we make.”

Money from the event is then invested into the range of projects run by Sustainable Kirriemuir.

It is part of the group’s wider strategy towards a sustainable, net zero community.

Apple Day visitors were updated on the group’s plans for a farm on Kinnordy estate.

They were also able to try one of Sustainable Kirrie’s e-bikes.

And the group also celebrated its judges commendation in the recent Scottish Land and Estates Helping it Happen Awards.