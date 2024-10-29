Teen arrested after riot police swoop on Arbroath street

A man has been arrested after riot police swooped on an Arbroath street on Tuesday morning.

Police cars and vans were spotted on Dishlandtown Street just before 7am.

Footage obtained by The Courier shows at least a dozen officers, including riot police, outside a property as Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2 blares in the background.

Police confirmed that a 19-year-old was later arrested in connection with a disturbance.

Holly, a neighbour, said that loud music was heard in the street from the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Police arrived, then more appeared in riot gear and they took the door down with a battering ram,” she said.

“Police closed the entire road while they were there. There was still a couple of officers there due to the door being open.

“They left the house at around 10.45am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 6.20am on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the Anderson Street area of Arbroath.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”