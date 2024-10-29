Crew rescued after sinking in North Sea near Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crew rescued after sinking in North Sea near Montrose

Six members onboard the Odyssey FR70 were transferred to another boat.

By Chloe Burrell
Coastguard helicopter in the air.
A coastguard search and rescue helicopter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Six crew members have been saved from a sinking fishing boat near Montrose.

An urgent plea was issued for help by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) to assist in the rescue operation of the Odyssey FR70 vessel in the North Sea.

A nearby boat answered the call for help and headed to the Odyssey’s location on Tuesday morning.

The crew were then transferred to another boat via a life raft.

All members are reportedly safe and well, with the MRCC deciding the best way to return the crew to the UK.

A spokesperson for the Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We received a beacon alert from the Odyssey at around 5.30am this morning.

“The position was around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

“We put out broadcasts and requested the launch of the nearest search and rescue helicopter.

Crew rescued from sinking boat near Montrose

“A nearby fishing boat responded to a broadcast and headed to the position of the beacon, where they picked up all six members of the Odyssey crew via life raft.

“All of the crew are safe and well; however, the ship has sunk.

“We are unsure of the reasoning as to why it has sunk, however, all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We are currently trying to work out the best way to get them back to the UK now.

“This could mean that they stay on the current vessel or be transported by another.”

