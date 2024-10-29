Crew rescued after sinking in North Sea near Montrose

Six crew members have been saved from a sinking fishing boat near Montrose.

An urgent plea was issued for help by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) to assist in the rescue operation of the Odyssey FR70 vessel in the North Sea.

A nearby boat answered the call for help and headed to the Odyssey’s location on Tuesday morning.

The crew were then transferred to another boat via a life raft.

All members are reportedly safe and well, with the MRCC deciding the best way to return the crew to the UK.

A spokesperson for the Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We received a beacon alert from the Odyssey at around 5.30am this morning.

“The position was around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

“We put out broadcasts and requested the launch of the nearest search and rescue helicopter.

“A nearby fishing boat responded to a broadcast and headed to the position of the beacon, where they picked up all six members of the Odyssey crew via life raft.

“All of the crew are safe and well; however, the ship has sunk.

“We are unsure of the reasoning as to why it has sunk, however, all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We are currently trying to work out the best way to get them back to the UK now.

“This could mean that they stay on the current vessel or be transported by another.”