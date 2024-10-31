Angus estate’s bid to transform former glens primary school into house

An empty Angus glens primary school is set to come back into use as part of a local sporting estate.

The last pupils left Lethnot Primary, near Edzell, in 2009.

It was then mothballed by Angus Council in 2016.

And the school was finally closed in late 2018, along with Tarfside Primary at the head of Glenesk.

Now Tillybardine Farms has submitted ambitious conversion plans to revamp the old school as part of its Hunthill Estate operation.

It would see the Victorian school converted into a four-bed family house.

And a further four bedrooms would be added in an annexe for seasonal estate staff.

It would include an extension for a boot room/drying room.

Planning agents Savills say the annexe would generally be used between July and September.

It would be for workers involved in land management and the estate’s sporting activities, which include grouse shooting.

The business already employs 13 full-time workers.

Savills say the planned project is a “sensitive and appropriate” development to bring the school building back into productive use.

The Tillybardine application has just been lodged with the council and will be considered in due course.

School estate changes

The closure of Lethnot and Tarfside primaries was part of Angus Council’s Schools for the Future programme.

The combined saving amounted to around £250,000 a year.

Pupils moved to Edzell Primary School and its catchment area was extended.

However, Stracathro parents successfully fought plans to also close their primary.