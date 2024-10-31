Angus estate’s bid to transform former glens primary school into house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus estate’s bid to transform former glens primary school into house

Lethnot Primary School near Edzell was finally closed by Angus Council in 2018 after being mothballed for several years.

By Graham Brown
Lethnot Primary School's last pupils left in 2009. Image: Savills Architecture
Lethnot Primary School's last pupils left in 2009. Image: Savills Architecture

An empty Angus glens primary school is set to come back into use as part of a local sporting estate.

The last pupils left Lethnot Primary, near Edzell, in 2009.

It was then mothballed by Angus Council in 2016.

And the school was finally closed in late 2018, along with Tarfside Primary at the head of Glenesk.

Lethnot primary school
Redevelopment plans will include a staff accommodation annexe at Lethnot Primary School. Image: Savills Architecture

Now Tillybardine Farms has submitted ambitious conversion plans to revamp the old school as part of its Hunthill Estate operation.

It would see the Victorian school converted into a four-bed family house.

And a further four bedrooms would be added in an annexe for seasonal estate staff.

It would include an extension for a boot room/drying room.

Lethnot primary school conversion plans.
Images from inside the former Lethnot Primary School building. Image: Savills Architecture
Lethnot primary school building.
The Victorian school building sits a few miles north west of Edzell. Image: Savills Architecture

Planning agents Savills say the annexe would generally be used between July and September.

It would be for workers involved in land management and the estate’s sporting activities, which include grouse shooting.

The business already employs 13 full-time workers.

Savills say the planned project is a “sensitive and appropriate” development to bring the school building back into productive use.

The Tillybardine application has just been lodged with the council and will be considered in due course.

School estate changes

The closure of Lethnot and Tarfside primaries was part of Angus Council’s Schools for the Future programme.

The combined saving amounted to around £250,000 a year.

Pupils moved to Edzell Primary School and its catchment area was extended.

However, Stracathro parents successfully fought plans to also close their primary.

Conversation