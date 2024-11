Edzell Muir drew the crowds for a night of family fireworks fun.

The annual event is the biggest bonfire night crowd-puller in Angus.

And on Saturday night the display delighted the huge turnout who enjoyed the fun.

Edzell Village Improvement Society organised the event.

There is another chance for folk to take in a bonfire night and fireworks at Kirrie Hill on Sunday.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the excited crowd at The Muir.