Wildlife habitat destroyed in Arbroath park fire could take 2 years to recover

An area of wildlife habitat destroyed in a large fire at an Arbroath park could take up to two years to recover.

An extensive area of gorse in Victoria Park was burnt on Tuesday night.

Dramatic images showed large flames spreading across the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

However, the local authority says the impact is significant.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “An extensive area of gorse was burnt on the Victoria Park banking.

“This was an area that had been allowed to naturalise over the past 15 to 20 years and which provided shelter for birds and small mammals over winter.

“While this area should regenerate, it is likely that it will take around two years to restore fully.”

One eyewitness told The Courier hundreds of people were watching the blaze take hold.

They said: “There was substantial thick smoke rising and covering a wide range of the eastern side of Arbroath.

“There were hundreds of people at Victoria Park watching the fire and many also setting off more fireworks while the firefighters were tackling the blaze, which seemed very odd.”

The Courier has asked Police Scotland whether it is treating the fire as deliberate.